High school volleyball Tuesday highlights: Mountain View tops Timpview, Parowan remains unbeaten

Mountain View 3, Timpview 1

One of the most anticipated matches of the night went Mountain View’s way as the Bruins defeated region foe Timpview to improve to 7-0 on the season. Mountain View, ranked 3rd in the RPI behind Timpview and Bountiful, shook off a first set loss and rebounded with three straight set victories. The Bruins tallied a season high 9.5 team blocks in the victory.

“Our blocking gameplay was executed really nicely tonight,” Mountain View coach Dave Neeley said. “Our combination of tough serving along with a really disciplined front defense was huge for us throughout the match.”

Desert Hills 3, Hurricane 0

Desert Hills continued its run through Region 10 with a straight set victory over Hurricane. The Thunder, now 11-2 on the season and ranked fifth in the RPI, have played all but two of their region foes, and have only dropped one set through four matches in region play.

“Our girls played well defensively against the Tigers and were able to put the ball away when needed. I think it came down to heart and playing scrappy,” said Desert Hills coach Craig Allred.

Timpanogos 3, Orem 2

The crosstown match did not disappoint as both teams battled through the five-set thriller. Ultimately, it was Timpanogos making just enough plays to win the match. The Timberwolves never let Orem take a lead in the set column and finished the match with a narrow 15-12 victory in the final set. The win helped Timpanogos climb into the top half of an ultra-competitive region 8 race.

Parowan 3, Kanab 1

Not only was it a matchup of the top two teams in region 19, but the battle between Kanab and Parowan pitted the top two teams in 2A’s RPI rankings against each other. In the end, it was Parowan who defended home court and remained unbeaten on the year, winning 3-1.

“We challenged the girls to show up ready to play together and focused. They did exactly what we asked them to do tonight,” Parowan coach Macey Yardley said. “We dropped the third but responded in that fourth set. We, as coaches, are proud of the team-driven performance we saw tonight.”

Morgan 3, Grantsville 1

It was a rollercoaster type match for Morgan, but the end of the ride was sweet for the Trojans as they knocked off Grantsville to open up region play. The Cowboys secured the first set 25-15 before Morgan bounced back with a 25-13 second set victory. A very tight third set went back and forth, eventually finishing in Morgan’s favor, giving the Trojans the momentum they needed in the fourth set to finish the match.

“Grantsville came in and played really aggressive the first game. We came back and passed well so we could run our middles,” Morgan coach Liz Wiscombe said. “Our outsides created problems for their defense, and we also served tough and took them out of system to help us pull out the win.”