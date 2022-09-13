‘The Fabelmans’: Spielberg’s upcoming film is based on his own life

Legendary director Steven Spielberg knows that to create art, you have to face big truths. Take his 1982 classic “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial,” for instance, which was inspired by his parents’ divorce.

But his latest project, “The Fabelmans,” may be his most personal yet, with family troubles front and center.

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tony Kushner co-wrote the film with Spielberg, who is also directing it. Here’s everything we know about the movie so far.

What is ‘‘The Fabelmans’ about?

According to IMDb, the film is about Sammy Fabelman, a young man growing up in the post-World War II era, as he “discovers a shattering family secret and explores how the power of films can help him see the truth.”

It is loosely based on Spielberg’s life.

Who’s starring in ‘The Fabelmans’?

The film stars Gabriel LaBelle (“The Predator”) as aspiring 16-year-old filmmaker Sammy Fabelman. “My Week with Marilyn” actress Michelle Williams plays Mitzi, the mother of the artistic teen, and “The Batman” star Paul Dano plays Burt, the successful and knowledgable father, according to an emailed press release.

Seth Rogan will also make an appearance as Burt’s best friend and sort of an uncle to the Fabelman children.

Other stars include Judd Hirsch (“Uncut Gems”), Jeannie Berlin (“The Heartbreak Kid”), Julia Butters (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) and Keeley Karsten (“Hunters”).

“The Fabelmans” is rated PG-13 and set to release in theaters everywhere on Nov. 11.