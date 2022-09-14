Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, September 14, 2022 
What led to Dwyane Wade reportedly leaving TNT?

The Jazz minority owner is done working as an analyst after three years at the company

By  Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
Dwyane Wade, part owner of the Utah Jazz, talks about a rebranding plan effort for the team during the Silicon Slopes Summit in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Dwyane Wade’s time as a TV analyst with TNT is reportedly over, and it’s his own decision.

Wade is leaving the company after three years even though TNT made an offer to retain him, the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand first reported.

The reason, according to Marchand and the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, is to give the Utah Jazz minority owner a chance to focus on a variety of other business interests.

Wade, 40, became a minority owner of the Jazz in April 2021.

He joined TNT in 2019 after retiring from the NBA following a 16-year NBA career that included winning three NBA championships with the Miami Heat and being named the 2006 NBA Finals MVP.

Marchand reported that Wade’s departure isn’t tied to recent layoffs at Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent company of TNT.

