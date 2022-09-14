Demi Lovato says goodbye to the touring life

Demi Lovato shared via social media that her current tour will be her last.

The Grammy-winning artist shared the news in a series of Instagram stories, that have since been erased.

“I can’t get out of bed. I can’t do this anymore. This next tour will be my last. I love and thank you guys,” she said.

Lovato is touring her eighth studio album, which was released on Aug. 19. She still has a set of over two dozen dates in the U.S. since starting it out in Des Moines, Iowa, per The A.V. Club.

“Gonna power thru it for you guys,” she said in another post. “I’ll need help singing so sing loud for me bb’s!!” she said.

“I barely have a voice, I’m gonna be pointing the mic to the audience a lot tonight,” Lovato added.

The singer has been open about her struggles with addiction, self-harm and disordered eating following her Disney days when she worked on “Sonny With a Chance,” “Princess Protection Program,” and the “Camp Rock” series.

The 2021 documentary “Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil” detailed her troubled history and her overdose incident in 2018, per CNN.