Friday, September 16, 2022 | 
High school football: Strong defensive effort helps Springville hold off Provo

By  Tom Ripplinger
merlin_2939805.jpg

Jaden Toki (9) of the Springville Red Devils runs with the ball while playing the Provo Bulldogs in Springville on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The Red Devils won 18-14.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Springville took down Provo Thursday night 18-14 in a sloppy slugfest that saw both defenses come up with two fumble recoveries and an interception.

The Red Devils’ defense made enough plays in the waning moments to propel their team to victory. On its final possession, Provo drove the ball to the Springville 10-yard line.

That was when the Red Devils made their stand, keeping the Bulldogs out of the end zone to all but secure the win with 42 seconds left on the clock. 

“We challenged our D-line,” Springville head coach Dave Valeti said. “We said, ‘Hey, if you play with this O-line, you can play with anybody in the state.’ So I’m just very proud of my group. Very proud of my group for keeping a level head and finding a way (to win).”

Provo and Springville entered Thursday’s contest at the top of Region 9 with identical 4-1 overall records. The two schools won their initial games of region play last week. The Red Devils defeated Spanish Fork while the Bulldogs took care of business in dominating fashion over Maple Mountain to earn their fourth straight victory. 

Springville did just enough to get by Provo, snapping the Bulldogs’ four game win streak and taking sole control of Region 9 with the win. 

“Our region is year in and year out one of the toughest,” Valeti said. “We knew coming in … it’s going to come down to the fourth quarter like it did.”

merlin_2939839.jpg

Tagai Lesa (7) of the Provo Bulldogs runs with ball to score a touchdown against the Springville Red Devils in Springville on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The Red Devils won 18-14.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939837.jpg

Drew Deucher (6) of the Provo Bulldogs runs with ball while playing the Springville Red Devils in Springville on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The Red Devils won 18-14.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939835.jpg

Drew Deucher (6) of the Provo Bulldogs falls with ball while playing the Springville Red Devils in Springville on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The Red Devils won 18-14.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939833.jpg

Kyson Condie (1) of the Provo Bulldogs throws the ball while playing the Springville Red Devils in Springville on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The Red Devils won 18-14.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939831.jpg

Drew Deucher (6) of the Provo Bulldogs misses a catch while be defended by Jaden Toki (9) of the Springville Red Devils in Springville on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The Red Devils won 18-14.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939829.jpg

Kyson Condie (1) of the Provo Bulldogs runs with the ball while playing the Springville Red Devils in Springville on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The Red Devils won 18-14.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939827.jpg

Kyson Condie (1) of the Provo Bulldogs throws the ball while playing the Springville Red Devils in Springville on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The Red Devils won 18-14.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939825.jpg

Ryder Burton (5) of the Springville Red Devils runs with the ball and is tackled by Kaejay Brady (21) of the Provo Bulldogs in Springville on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The Red Devils won 18-14.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939823.jpg

Fans cheer in the Provo Bulldogs student section as their team plays the Springville Red Devils in Springville on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The Red Devils won 18-14.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939821.jpg

Jaden Toki (9) of the Springville Red Devils runs with the ball and is tackled by Ezra tuilevuka (44) of the Provo Bulldogs in Springville on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The Red Devils won 18-14.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939819.jpg

The Provo Bulldogs and Springville Red Devils play as lighting comes in during the fourth quarter in Springville on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The Red Devils won 18-14.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939817.jpg

Drew Deucher (6) of the Provo Bulldogs misses a catch down the field in the fourth quarter while playing the Springville Red Devils in Springville on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The Red Devils won 18-14.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939815.jpg

The Springville Red Devils give high-five to young fans as they walk on to the field to play the Provo Bulldogs in Springville on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The Red Devils won 18-14.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939813.jpg

The Springville Red Devils fans cheer after scoring a touchdown against the Provo Bulldogs in Springville on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The Red Devils won 18-14.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939811.jpg

The Springville Red Devils run through cheerleader after halftime to play the Provo Bulldogs in Springville on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The Red Devils won 18-14.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939809.jpg

The Provo Bulldogs and Springville Red Devils shake hands as lighting comes in Springville on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The Red Devils won 18-14.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939807.jpg

Tagai Lesa (7) of the Provo Bulldogs fumbles the ball while being hit by Dallin Johnson (73) of the Springville Red Devils in Springville on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The Red Devils won 18-14.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939805.jpg

Jaden Toki (9) of the Springville Red Devils runs with the ball while playing the Provo Bulldogs in Springville on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The Red Devils won 18-14.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939803.jpg

Jaden Toki (9) of the Springville Red Devils runs with the ball while playing the Provo Bulldogs in Springville on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The Red Devils won 18-14.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Springville had to regroup in the fourth quarter after Provo took a two-point lead near the end of the third on an 100-yard interception returned for a touchdown by Bulldog junior defensive back Drew Deucher. 

The Red Devils’ next drive came up shy of retaking the lead when they coughed up a fumble outside the goal line. 

After a defensive stop, Springville junior running back Tevita Valeti used five straight rushes to get his team across the goal line and retake the lead. 

“We knew it was going to be a ground and pound game,” Coach Valeti said. “We preach to our guys that we’ll wear (our opponents) down in the first half and then by the late third, fourth quarter that’s when we can really start to wear on them. That’s what happened tonight.”

After regaining the lead, the Springville defense made its stand. 

After marching its way to the Red Devils’ 10-yard line, Provo threw two incomplete passes. On third down, Springville junior defensive lineman and BYU commit Dallin Johnson forced his way into the backfield, assisting in a pivotal sack to force the Bulldogs to a fourth and goal from the 12-yard line. 

Before Provo’s final play, Johnson said the Springville defense was telling one another, “Let’s play for each other. … Don’t worry about making the play for yourself. Do your 1/11th. Play for the team.”

The Red Devils’ defense made one last play for the team, forcing one more incomplete pass.

Springville will again welcome a region foe to its home field next Friday when it faces Wasatch. The game will be the Red Devils’ final home contest of the season.

Provo will travel to Spanish Fork to face the Dons that same day in what will be the Bulldogs last road game of the year. 

