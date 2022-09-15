New report ranks states by vaccination rates: Where does your state fall?

On Tuesday, WalletHub released a report ranking each state in regards to their vaccination rates. The report didn’t just consider COVID-19 vaccinations, but the data also included numbers from most standard vaccines that the average American has had access to, including the flu vaccine, chickenpox, TdaP, HIV and so on.

U.S. vaccination rates: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that by the age of 24 months, most Americans have received these vaccinations:



Diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis — 84%.

Polio — 92.5%.

Measles, mumps and rubella — 90.8%.

Haemophilus influenzae type b — 90.3%.

Hepatitis B — 91.4%.

Chickenpox — 90.3%.

Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) — 81.4%.

In the past 12 months, the CDC states that 47.8% of American adults have received an influenza vaccination and 52.5% of children aged 6 months to 17 years have received it.

As of 2020, 25.5% of U.S. adults have been vaccinated for pneumonia.

Our World in Data estimates that just under 70% of Americans have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Methodology: For this report, each age group and type of vaccine was worth a certain amount of points. For example, vaccination rates in children and teenagers were worth 40 points, and adult and elderly vaccination rates were worth 40 points.

Data for the report was taken from the U.S. Census Bureau, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other U.S. health records.

Rankings: Here are all 50 states — and Washington, D.C. — ranked from highest to lowest rates of vaccination.

