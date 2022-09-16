Facebook Twitter
Saturday, September 17, 2022 
High School Football

High school football: Morgan’s strong effort dampens Juan Diego’s stadium memories

By  Bruce Smith
merlin_2939903.jpg

Gunnar Lish (22) of the Morgan Trojans is tackled by Antonio Archuleta (32) of Juan Diego in Draper on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Trojans won 42-3

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Galey Colosimo and John Colosimo remember when Juan Diego Catholic High School was someone’s dream — a group of buildings in-between corn and alfalfa fields and within smelling distance of a local dairy.

The school also built a football field, and for 21 years, Galey, the school’s principal, watched his younger brother John create a dynasty that included eight state championships and 17 region titles.

Juan Diego was also one of the first schools in the Salt Lake Valley to install an artificial surface, and the school honored John Friday night by placing his name between the 20- and 50-yard lines. The Morgan Trojans then showed how much things have changed since Colosimo retired in 2020.

On Friday night, the school decided the honor its longtime coach by naming the field after him, and the Trojans drove all over it, rolling to a 42-3 victory in a 3A North matchup between two usually powerful teams.

This year, Morgan is the clear power as Nick Despain threw for 278 yards and three touchdowns — all to Gavin Turner. Two of them occurred in the second half when the Trojans broke loose to dampen Juan Diego’s homecoming and Colosimo’s chance to relive his many successes with many former players who returned to see their old coach at the stadium.

“We tell the kids to get excited no matter who we play,” said Morgan coach Jared Barlow, whose team improved to 6-0. “We knew this was going to be a special night for them (the Soaring Eagle), but we wanted it to be special for us, too.”

“You stay at a place as long as I have, they’re bound to do something like this,” joked Colosimo after a brief ceremony between the first and second quarters. We’re a young team this year, and Morgan is always tough and they’re running on all cylinders.”

merlin_2939907.jpg

Nick Despain (2) of the Morgan Trojans throws the ball while playing Juan Diego in Draper on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Trojans won 42-3

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
1 of 19
merlin_2939905.jpg

Steffon Osterberg (5) of Juan Diego runs with the ball and is tackled by Jimmy Savage (7) of the Morgan Trojans in Draper on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Trojans won 42-3

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
2 of 19
merlin_2939901.jpg

Principal of Juan Diego, Galey Colosimo, left, walks his big brother, John Colosimo onto the field during a ceremony recognizing John by naming the field after him in Draper on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
3 of 19
merlin_2939899.jpg

Principal of Juan Diego, Galey Colosimo, right, shakes his big brother, John Colosimo hand on the field during a ceremony recognizing John by naming the field after him in Draper on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.in Draper on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
4 of 19
merlin_2939939.jpg

John Colosimo, former Juan Diego head football coach, waves his hand next to his little brother, Principal of Juan Diego, Galey Colosimo, during a ceremony recognizing John by naming the field after him in Draper on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
5 of 19
merlin_2939937.jpg

John Colosimo, former Juan Diego head football coach, gives a thumbs up during a ceremony recognizing him by naming the field after him in Draper on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
6 of 19
merlin_2939933.jpg

Josh Criddle (8) of the Morgan Trojans misses a pass while playing Juan Diego in Draper on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Trojans won 42-3.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
7 of 19
merlin_2939931.jpg

Josh Criddle (8) of the Morgan Trojans tackles Carlos Calata (12) of Juan Diego in Draper on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Trojans won 42-3.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
8 of 19
merlin_2939929.jpg

Hayden Mezenen (4) of Juan Diego runs with the ball and is tackled by Ty Wheeler (44) of the Morgan Trojans in Draper on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Trojans won 42-3.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
9 of 19
merlin_2939927.jpg

Hayden Mezenen (4) of Juan Diego runs with the ball and is tackled by Ty Wheeler (44) of the Morgan Trojans in Draper on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Trojans won 42-3.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
10 of 19
merlin_2939925.jpg

Jett Salmon (24) of the Morgan Trojans is tackled by Josh Criddle (8) of Juan Diego in Draper on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Trojans won 42-3.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
11 of 19
merlin_2939923.jpg

Nick Despain (2) of the Morgan Trojans throws the ball while playing Juan Diego in Draper on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Trojans won 42-3.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
12 of 19
merlin_2939921.jpg

Hayden Mezenen (4) of Juan Diego runs with the ball while playing the Morgan Trojans in Draper on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Trojans won 42-3.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
13 of 19
merlin_2939919.jpg

Jett Salmon (24) of the Morgan Trojans runs with the ball and is tackled by Ariinui Tahito (51) of Juan Diego in Draper on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Trojans won 42-3.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
14 of 19
merlin_2939917.jpg

Ron McBride who coaches the Juan Diego defensive line reacts in the fourth quarter as his teams is down by multiple touch downs and are loosing against the Morgan Trojans in Draper on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Trojans won 42-3.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
15 of 19
merlin_2939915.jpg

The Juan Diego student fan section throw colored smoked during a game against the Morgan Trojans in Draper on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Trojans won 42-3.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
16 of 19
merlin_2939913.jpg

Principal of Juan Diego, Galey Colosimo, left, walks his big brother, John Colosimo onto the field during a ceremony recognizing John by naming the field after him in Draper on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
17 of 19
merlin_2939911.jpg

Principal of Juan Diego, Galey Colosimo, right, stand next to his big brother, John Colosimo hand on the field during a ceremony recognizing John by naming the field after him in Draper on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
18 of 19
merlin_2939909.jpg

The Morgan Trojans listen to the national anthem before playing Juan Diego in Draper on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Trojans won 42-3.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
19 of 19
Morgan scored on its first drive and never trailed, primarily because the Trojans kept Juan Diego’s offense in check. They led just 14-0 at halftime, though, due to an interception and a fumble. Two quick touchdowns in the third quarter, including a 33-yard toss to Turner, put the game away.

Juan Diego’s offense that was usually so powerful under Colosimo never found its rhythm, and narrowly missed being shutout until Hayden Mezenen connected with Carlos Calota on a 63-yard pass that led to a short field goal by Porter Moore.

That was one of the rare bright spots on the field for Juan Diego, which fell to Morgan for the fifth straight time. The Soaring Eagle’s last win, in fact, in this matchup was in the 2017 3A state championship team.

“They beat us up many times, and some of us remember that game (in 2017),” said Barlow. “This was just our turn. We’ll take it.”

Despain completed 23 of 35 passes until being lifted in the fourth quarter. Turner finished with eight catches for 117 yards and Lincoln Gilson had nine catches for 109 yards.

Juan Diego fell to 2-4 and hopes to finish with a winning season — but with only one more regular-season home game on the new John Colosimo Field.

