I called She-Hulk’s phone number. It wasn’t who I was expecting

Are you a Marvel fan obsessed with Disney+’s latest show “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law”? Well, me too.

When I saw that Jennifer Walters — a.k.a She-Hulk — had a phone number, I thought I’d call and ask if she could save me from my personal emergency. (I was at work and it was Friday.)

The number was originally plastered on the new San Diego Comic-Con “She-Hulk” posters, which instructed me to dial 1-877-SHE-HULK for the special surprise.

I didn’t expect the number to work but it did.

Although, it wasn’t Jennifer on the phone. I heard a voicemail from Titania, the ridiculous antagonist in the nine-episode series.

Played by Jamila Jamil, Titania trademarked “She-Hulk.” She was also seen vandalizing “She-Hulk” posters and crashing the New York Fashion Week, as per Comicbook.

But this time, she’s managed to hack Jennifer’s real phone number.

“Hi there, it’s me, Titania, global lifestyle icon” she says on the voice message. “Now, as you may have heard, I now own the trademark for ‘She-Hulk’ and therefore this phone number now belongs to me.”

She then tells fans to follow her on Instagram and Twitter. “Love you,” she says in the end. “Not you, Jennifer.”

Distractify reported about this working number back in July. But at the time, the voice message was She-Hulk’s.

“Hi, you’ve reached the Superhuman Law Division at GLK&H,” the message started, when another voice cut in: “Okay, but record it as She-Hulk!”

You hear her transform into her superhero self and then she continues recording the message.

“Your call is very important to us. Our associates are unavailable to take your call at this time, but please stay on the line to hear about our services here at GLK&H,” she said. “Have you been fined for thousands of dollars worth of damage to the city you were trying to protect? Did you accidentally create a sentient robot who got the feels and tried to destroy the world? Maybe you’re an Asgardian god who leaves a giant, burning imprint on private property every time you arrive on Earth.”

“We’ve got your back. Our associates at the Superhuman Law Division of GLK&H will fight for your rights to fight for everyone else’s rights, ‘cause that’s what superheroing is all about. But don’t take my word for it. Here’s some testimonials from our satisfied clients,” she says, asking another person, “And this is where we put the clients right?”

