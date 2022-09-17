Facebook Twitter
Saturday, September 17, 2022 | 
Real Salt Lake Sports

Brenner scores twice, Cincinnati beats Real Salt Lake 2-1

By  Associated Press
SHARE Brenner scores twice, Cincinnati beats Real Salt Lake 2-1
Real Salt Lake midfielder Maikel Chang (16) in the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Real Salt Lake midfielder Maikel Chang (16) in the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

AP

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Brazilian forward Brenner’s goals were pivotal for Cincinnati in a 2-1 win against Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

Brenner’s game-winner came in the 76th minute to put Cincinnati (11-8-12) ahead 2-1. Luciano Acosta had an assist on the goal.

Maikel Chang scored the only goal for RSL (11-11-10).

RSL outshot Cincinnati 18-8, with eight shots on goal to three for Cincinnati.

Roman Celentano saved seven of the eight shots he faced for Cincinnati. Zac MacMath saved one of the three shots he faced for RSL.

Cincinnati visits the Seattle Sounders on Tuesday, while RSL will visit the LA Galaxy on Saturday.

Next Up In Sports
Olivia Wade leads BYU to victory over Utah in final minutes
Oregon apologizes for ‘despicable chants’ directed at BYU fans and their religion during Saturday’s game at Autzen Stadium
Why Utah opponent San Diego State is viewed as a prime candidate to join the Pac-12
Oregon fans’ offensive chant directed at BYU fans’ religion draws rebuke from Utah Gov. Spencer Cox
Did BYU receiver Kody Epps finally have his breakout game in loss to Oregon?
Highlights, key plays and photos from No. 14 Utah’s 35-7 victory over San Diego State