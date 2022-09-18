Here’s what’s in style this fall and how to wear it

As temperatures become crisp and chilly, leaves change colors and everything pumpkin spice comes in stock, it’s becomes time to open your fall wardrobe. However, this season, fall is taking a fun spin in the fashion world.

Here is a look into upcoming trends and what to purchase to look fab this fall.

What’s in style this fall season?

Big pants

We have come along way since the skinny jean era, and since the mom jean trend, loose and large pants have remained in style. Baggy jeans, relaxed denim, high draped pants and cargo pants are going to be all the wear this season according to Vogue and Style Caster.

How to style:

With a blazer.

Basic or graphic top with leather jacket.

With a large sweater or oversized tee.

Ballet flats

Ballet flat are a returning fashion to this seasons trends. This may come as a shock and with some panic but don’t worry, these fall flats are going to be a step up from the early 2000s. Marie Claire gives some wonderful inspiration for how to wear them this season.

The 2022 ballet flats trend provides various colors, additional straps and hardware to give them a modern edge and intriguing designs.

How to style:

Wear some square toes flats with trousers.

Black and white flats with a dress.

Wear with a simple dress or midi skirt.

Lace up flats to make a statement with an outfit.

Bright colors

This trend might seem contrary to the traditional autumnal shades of browns, reds and neutrals, but it will be in style this season according to Vogue. Lime green, orange and hot pink are predicted to dominate this fall.

Bright trendy colors are fit to tie in with another upcoming trend — color blocking. According to The Trend Spotter, mixing bright and bold colors are defying the days of “clashing colors being a fashion faux pas.” This season, mixing shades and duo-chrome outfits will be in.

How to style:

Popping colored suits.

Bright coats or jackets.

Colored platforms.

Bright colored tops and trousers.

Colorful accessories.

Bomber jackets

Another item making a comeback this fall, the bomber jacket. Marie Clair reported all the fall runways utilized bomber jackets on the catwalk. Maybe it’s a calling back to the 2010’s or Top Gun?

Either way, these statement jackets will up any outfit during a chilly fall day. Consider buying a patterned or embellished big bomber to add some flavor to your fall basics.

How to style:

Wear with a maxi dress or midi skirt.

Wear on top of a graphic or basic tee.

Style a colorful jacket with another bold color (stick to mixing warm or cool tones separately to elevate color blocking).

Textured knits

According to Vogue, “saturated and strokeable knits” will be in this season. Wool knit, mohair, scraggly knits and other textures are going to be a trend.

How to Style

Textured knit with a pair of jeans and boots.

Sweater with midi skirt.

Wear with leather pants and black boots.

Leather

Leather jackets, coats, bags, shoes, pants, dresses, leather head-to-toe! Marie Clare, Vogue and The Trend Spotter, all predict everything leather to be a fall fashion hit. Runways opted for a full leather look, but for everyday fashion, spice up an outfit with a leather piece or accessory.

How to style:

Add a leather jacket.

Leather pants with a basic top and a jacket (could use a leather jacket).

Jeans and a simple tee with a leather bag.

Minimal basics

Basics and the minimalist look will continue to be a trend this season. Look into styles such as button down shirts and fitted blazers to elevate an outfit.

How to style:

Simple shirt with a trendy item.

Button down and jeans.

Jeans, simple tee, and a blazer.

Open button down and a dress with a pair of loafers.

Maxi length

Several fashion sites including Vogue, Who What Wear and Refinery 29 reported about the long hemline trend. Look out for long dresses and skirts this season.

How to Style:

Simple maxi dress with a leather or bomber jacket.

Satin maxi with a sweater layered over top.

Layer a maxi dress with a fall classic, a turtle neck basic.

Loafers

If you haven’t hopped on this trend yet, then it’s time. Loafers will continue to be a trend this fall and can add a nice element to a fall ensemble.

How to style:

