Is Aaron Rodgers still engaged?

Aaron Rodgers did more this offseason than prepare for his 18th year with the Green Bay Packers. He also broke off an engagement and reportedly found a new girlfriend.

Rodgers, 38, surprised the football world in early 2021 when he acknowledged having a fiancé while accepting the MVP award at the NFL Honors. At that point, news had only just broken that he was dating actress Shailene Woodley.

“2020 was definitely a crazy year, filed with lots of change, growth, some amazing memorable moments. ... I got engaged, and I played some of the best football of my career,” the quarterback said during that February 2021 speech, according to The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

But one year later, around the time Rodgers was accepting yet another NFL MVP award, he and Woodley broke things off.

“The couple has decided to call off their engagement and go their separate ways,” Vanity Fair reported earlier this year.

Rodgers has since been linked to a woman named Blu, who posts regularly about astrology and spirituality on her “Blu of Earth” Instagram account, which has nearly 100,000 followers, according to the New York Post.

Before his engagement to Woodley, Rodgers dated professional racer Danica Patrick and actress Olivia Munn, among others.

