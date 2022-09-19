Facebook Twitter
Monday, September 19, 2022 | 
U.S. & World

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral is underway. Watch it here

The services formally began at 4 a.m. M.S.T. and were streamed worldwide

By  Gitanjali Poonia Gitanjali Pooniagpoonia@deseretnews.com
SHARE Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral is underway. Watch it here
King Charles III and members of the Royal family follow behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign’s orb and sceptre, as it is carried out of Westminster Abbey after her State Funeral, in London, Monday Sept.

King Charles III and members of the Royal family follow behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign’s orb and sceptre, as it is carried out of Westminster Abbey after her State Funeral, in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year.

Associated Press

The funeral for Queen Elizabeth II is taking place in London. Thousands have gathered to watch the proceedings as the coffin travels from Westminster Abbey to Windsor Castle.

King Charles III with his children, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, walk behind the coffin. They are followed by Peter Phillips, Prince William and Prince Harry.

According to iNews, the service is led by 200 musicians — Pipes and Drums of Scottish and Irish Regiments, the Brigade of Gurkhas and the Royal Air Force.

The services formally began at 4 a.m. M.S.T. and were streamed worldwide.

How to stream Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral?

The Queen’s funeral will be streamed on BBC. Other live streaming services, like FuboTV, Sling, YouTube TV, will also follow the event.

The service will also be available to watch on Hulu after it concludes.

Where is the queen’s coffin traveling to?

First, the coffin will travel two hours to Windsor castle for the funeral service, per iNews. Then, the coffin will journey to Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner. Finally, it will travel from London to  St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, where the private burial will take place.

She will rest alongside her late husband Prince Philip, who passed away last year.

Next Up In U.S. and world
Skip the election day lines: Here are the states that offer early voting
I gave Gorbachev a Book of Mormon — and witnessed firsthand Queen Elizabeth II’s jokes
The entirety of Puerto Rico loses power due to Hurricane Fiona
Lori Vallow’s case was the subject of a recent docuseries. Where is she now?
What Chad Daybell’s children have said about his charges
Once flooded ghost town reemerges because of drought