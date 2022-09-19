Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral is underway. Watch it here

The funeral for Queen Elizabeth II is taking place in London. Thousands have gathered to watch the proceedings as the coffin travels from Westminster Abbey to Windsor Castle.

King Charles III with his children, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, walk behind the coffin. They are followed by Peter Phillips, Prince William and Prince Harry.

According to iNews, the service is led by 200 musicians — Pipes and Drums of Scottish and Irish Regiments, the Brigade of Gurkhas and the Royal Air Force.

The services formally began at 4 a.m. M.S.T. and were streamed worldwide.

How to stream Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral?

The Queen’s funeral will be streamed on BBC. Other live streaming services, like FuboTV, Sling, YouTube TV, will also follow the event.

The service will also be available to watch on Hulu after it concludes.

Where is the queen’s coffin traveling to?

First, the coffin will travel two hours to Windsor castle for the funeral service, per iNews. Then, the coffin will journey to Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner. Finally, it will travel from London to St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, where the private burial will take place.

She will rest alongside her late husband Prince Philip, who passed away last year.