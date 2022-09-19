A cautionary tale of co-sleeping: Ohio woman charged with the death of her infant

Brooke Hunter, 23, of Cincinnati, is charged with the homicide of her 6-week-old baby, her second child, one year after the death of her first baby.

Authorities said Hunter was not charged for the first infant’s death because it was deemed an accident: death by co-sleeping.

She was warned of the dangers of co-sleeping, per Fox19.

This month she is charged with child endangerment, along with involuntary manslaughter for the death of baby No. 2 in June because of her failure to heed the previous warning.

A warrant is out and active for her arrest by the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

By sleeping on the same surface as infants, many things can go wrong, according to experts. For example, parents who are exhausted — or intoxicated — could sleep so heavily that they roll on and suffocate their babies, never waking up themselves.

Every year in the United States, 3,500 infants die from sleep-related causes including co-sleeping — along with sudden infant death syndrome, per the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Here’s the AAP’s recommendations for a “safe-sleeping environment” for a baby’s first year to prevent sleep-related death:

