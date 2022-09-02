High school football roundup for Friday, Sept. 3 (Week 4)

Full scoreboard

Region 1

A field goal at the tail end of regulation was enough to take this region one win for the Darts. All three touchdowns for Davis came from running the ball. But when the Darts found themselves tied with only 8 seconds remaining Gage Butler stepped up and nailed the 49 yard field goal to win it for Davis.

“The cross-town rival game lived up to the hype! Last second heroics by Gage Butler on a 49-yard field was clutch. Hard fought, competitive game by both teams. Super proud of how our guys continued to make plus tonight.”

— Davis coach Scott Peery

The Fremont defense showed up Friday night, shutting out Clearfield and helping lead the Silverwolves to their first win of the season. Ridge Whitney opened the scoring in the 2nd quarter with a 20 yard touchdown run, which ended up being the only score Fremont would need to pick up the region 1 victory.

Region 2

West picked up their second win of the season with a dominating win over Cyprus. The Panthers were led three early touchdown receptions from Sesi Vailahi. Julius Tukoisuva scored back-to-back-to-back touchdowns in the middle part of the game. The first came from an interception return, the second on a run, and the third through the air. West extends their Region 2 win streak to 10 games.

Ryan Talo forced two fumbles and then also intercepted a pass for Kearns dominated Taylorsville for the region-opening victory. Azias Esera rushed for a pair of touchdowns for the Cougars, while Bryce Benson hit Kapeli Smiith on a pair of TD passes.

“It was great to get back to winning. Offense finished drives. Kapeli Smith had some big catches and running backs ran hard with a great OL effort. Defense was suffocating and forced three turnovers by Ryan Talo.”

— Kearns coach Matt Rickards

The Royals were in control the entire way, as they picked up their third win of the season with a victory over a winless Hunter squad. Roy’s Jacob Viers provided the highlight of the game when he returned a blocked kick for a touchdown late in the first quarter.

Region 6

A back and forth battle went East’s way, helping the Leopards hand Park City its first loss of the season, 21-14. The Leopards defense held the Miners to their season low in points scored, and used a balanced rushing attack to pull out the victory. Omar Shah played hero for East, scoring the final touchdown of the night with 3:05 left in the game.

49 points in the first half for Brighton was enough to seal the game at home. Bengals quarterback Jack Johnson found teammates in the end zone a staggering 5 times. The Brighton defense did a great job of only allowing 7 points, helping to secure the region six win.

The scoring happened early and often for Olympus as the Titans cruised past Murray for the region win, 56-0. Chase Moseley tossed three touchdowns to three different receivers for Olympus, while four other Titans found the endzone on the ground.

“Luke Bryant and Charlie Sherwood highlighted a great offensive first half for us. JoJo Johnson, Dre Leota, and Cole Nugent stepped up for us on D, helping with the shutout.”

— Olympus coach Aaron Whitehead

Region 7

Cedar Valley rallied to beat Payson after letting a 15-point second half lead slip away. The Lions got touchdowns from Cooper Swasey and Jarrett Johnson late in the game, the second of which was followed up by a Porter Beckstead two-point conversion to tie the game with under nine minutes to go. The teams would battle but remain deadlocked. Payson got the ball first in overtime, but couldn’t convert. The Aviators capitalized as Elijah Holman hit on a 23-yard field goal in the bottom half of overtime to give his team their second win on the year.

“We overcame a lot of mistakes to grind out a victory. Happy for our boys and the grit and determination they showed tonight. Hats off to Payson for a great battle.”

— Cedar Valley coach Weston Zabriskie

Stansbury’s offense continues to roll through opposing defenses, as the Stallions opened their region season with a 48-8 win over Uintah. 14 points in each of the first three quarters had Stansbury comfortably ahead heading to the fourth quarter. Ezra Harris totaled four TDs on the night (three passing, one rushing) while Mateaki Helu added two more scores on the ground.

In a battle between two winless teams, it was the Buffaloes who came out on top in convincing fashion. Led by Seth Valencia (four rushing touchdowns), Tooele ran all over Hillcrest in this one to secure its first victory of 2022.

“It was a great team effort on both sides of the ball. We have been improving each week and it’s nice for the program and the kids for their hard work to pay off on the field.”

— Tooele coach BJ Hunter

Timpanogos picked up its first region win of the season in convincing fashion thanks to a dominant second half. The Timberwolves outscored Mountain View 21-0 in the third quarter to blow open what was just a 10-point lead at halftime. Timpanogos’ Tyson Miller and Jaden Robinson each ran interceptions back for touchdowns.

Region 10

It was Crimson Cliffs who came out on top in what was billed as the top 4A matchup this week. The Mustangs led by as much as 14 midway through the fourth quarter, and though Desert Hills managed to get a late touchdown, it wasn’t enough to overcome Crimson Cliffs. Quarterback Steele Barben threw two touchdowns for the Mustangs.

“We played a great team in Desert Hills. Our boys battled hard enough to get the win. It was great to see our boys bounce back after last weeks tough battle against a great team in Timpview. It was a back and forth battle and we were fortunate enough to come out with the win.”

— Crimson Cliffs coach Wayne Alofipo

After some light malfunctions, Hurricane was able to take the win against the visiting Pine View Panthers. Hurricane took the 21-7 advantage in the first half and never looked back. Pine View gave a run at it, scoring two touchdowns in the second half but ultimately came up short. All four touchdowns for the Tigers came at the hands of Gerritt Grondel, who threw four touchdown passes for Hurricane tonight.

Trailing at the half, Snow Canyon scored a pair of touchdowns in quick succession to goo ahead two scores, and then the Warriors defense did enough the rest of the way to hang on for the region victory. Warriors QB Hunter Johnson did most of his damage on the ground as he carried the ball 15 times for 191 yards and two scores, with Will Warner returning an interception fora touchdown in the big third quarter.

“We are proud of our Team for continuing to fight & find ways to win tonight. Hats off to Cedar for a great well played & coached game. Tonight felt like every time we started to get momentum we were tested. We have a lot of room for improvement and know that our Team is primed to start rolling. We will stick with each other and continue to get better. We look forward to prepping for Crimson. Every week in region 10 is hard work.”

— Snow Canyon coach Michael Esplin

Nonregion

After a highly contested first half, Timpview ended the half up only 21-16. However, they would then go on to secure the game by outscoring Bingham 28-14 in the second half. Timpview’s rushing crew had a nice night with four total touchdowns from Micah Beckstead, Quezon Villa, and Isaiah Vaea.

Trailing by seven with just over six minutes left in the game, Kanab scored 14 unanswered points to eke out a win over Duchesne and remain undefeated in 2022. Parker Franklin’s 8-yard touchdown run with 51 seconds remaining was the game-winning score for the Cowboys.

It was yet another blowout victory for the Pioneers, who have outscored their opponents 197-7 through four games. Senior Quarterback Jackson Brousseau tossed four touchdowns to four different receivers, giving him 14 touchdown passes on the season. The Lehi defense has yet to allow a touchdown from an in-state opponent.

A tight South Summit defense surrendered only a single field goal in Friday nights game against Ben Lomond. South Summit dominated through the first three quarters, and ended the third with a 37-0 lead. South Summit made sure they took care of business and got the win on the road.

“Solid win against a good team. We had a lot of players contribute and make big plays to win the game. We have some things to iron out but our team played with heart.”

— South Summit coach Mike Ruf

It was a back-and-forth game between Maple Mountain and the visiting Hawks. Eagles’ junior quarterback Brogan Miles took the lead with his second of two touchdown throws, but Alta took it back minutes later. The Hawks scored again in the third and held on in the fourth for the win. Alst did all their damage on the ground with four rushing touchdowns.

It was a gritty game for the Cavemen, who welcomed the Trojans from Rigby, Idaho. American Fork outscored the Trojans 10-0 in the second half to secure its fourth win of the season and remain undefeated in 2022. In a defensive matchup where points were hard to come by, Noah Anderson’s two field goals (from 35 and 38 yards out) granted the Cavemen some critical points.

Box Elder scored first, and Bear River made things interesting with a fumble recover for a touchdown midway through the second quarter. After that, the Bees handled this one with 21 unanswered to break away and seal the deal. Junior running back Daxton Sumko led the Bess with two rushing touchdowns.

“It was a typical Box Elder-Bear River rivalry game. Both teams played spirited football. Both sides packed with students and families. I am really happy for our guys. Our defense played great and our offense made a few mistakes but moved the ball well when we needed to. Overall, a good solid win for our team.”

— Box Elder coach Robbie Gunter

Each team flexed their defenses in today’s low scoring game at Mountain Ridge. Only field goals were surrendered in the first half as Mountain Ridge took a 6-3 lead. Eventually Jaxson Reiser was able to find Payton Jones in the end zone for the Sentinels. Sky View was never able to get its offense going, causing it to drop the game against Mountain Ridge.

South Sevier put all 49 of its points on the board in the opening half of the game, then flipped on the cruise control the rest of the way to claim what ended up being an easy victory for the Rams. Brigham Bradshaw (three rushing touchdowns) and Grayson Friant (two rushing touchdowns) led the scoring for the Rams, who improved to 2-2 on the season.

Rich broke out for a ton of big plays as they cruised to a win over Water Canyon in their first-ever meeting. Senior Trey Walker led the rushing attack for the Rebels, scoring touchdowns from 50 and 58 yards away. Sophomore Jaden Desch scored on defense for Rich with an interception return of 12 yards. Water Canyon senior Dylan completed a touchdown pass to senior Jonathan Timpson in the loss.

A pair of touchdowns in the first and fourth quarters was all that the Mustangs needed to clinch their first victory of the season. Leading by four points with just over a minute to play in the game, Herriman’s Carson Grundy punched a touchdown in from six yards out to put the game on ice.

Northridge had Cottonwood hanging around until midway through the third quarter, but the Knights closed out the game with 27 unanswered points for a blowout victory. Senior running back AJ Tillman created the separation in the second half with three straight rushing touchdowns, four total for him and six total for the team.

Bonneville continued its great start to the season as it blanked Mountain Crest to improve to 4-0. Isaac Mansaray and Tifaga Havili set the tone early for the Lakers on first quarter rushing TDs, and that was more than enough for the defense which earned its first shutout of the season.

“Awesome crowd tonight for homecoming. Mountain Crest always brings a tough game. Happy for how physical we played tonight. Great win.”

— Bonneville coach Jantz Afuvai

For about nine minutes of play, Wasatch got a step on the Vikings in front of their home crowd. The rest of the game was sheer dominance by Pleasant Grove as they outscored the Wasps, 58-3, the rest of the way. Vikings’ senior quarterback Nic Staffieri tossed four touchdowns for the third-straight week.

Emery hold on to a tight fourth quarter lead to squeeze out a win at home against Union. Emery ended the half leading the Cougars 14-8. But, a third quarter touchdown from Dane Sitterud was just enough for Emery to seal the win. Union had a chance in the fourth quarter, only trailing by five but they were unable to get it done.

In a low-scoring contest, Bountiful claimed the win with a clutch 49-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter by senior kicker Russell Smith. Skyline scored once more in a hurry, but their ensuing attempt at an onside kick went awry as two penalties killed the opportunity, and the Redhawks recovered the third. Senior quarterback Owen Geilman threw for two touchdowns in the second quarter to give Bountiful a commanding early lead.

Canyon View’s 13 first half points was all it needed to pick up its third win of the season. The defense from the Falcons held strong for over 42 minutes, and despite allowing a late touchdown from Millard, it did more than enough to keep the squad in the clear. Jaxon Jensen hit Traie Buhler for a 18-yard touchdown as the first half clock expired—a play that ended up being the difference maker for Canyon View.

Ridgeline picked up their second consecutive victory in dramatic fashion as they took down Minico, Idaho by just a single point. With four minutes remaining in the game and trailing by seven, Will Rippstein was able to find the end zone for the second time to bring the RiverHawks closer. Hunter Knighton converted the two-point conversion on the following play to give Ridgeline the lead for good.

Jordan’s held an opponent to just two touchdowns for the second straight week and as a result is now riding a two-game winning streak. Trailing 14-7 in the fourth quarter, Jordan scored with with 2:58 remaining in the game as Colton Austin hit Jakarin Owens on a 31-yard TD pass, and the ‘Diggers elected to go for two and converted as Bo Williams hit Luke Stewart on a pass for the two-point conversion.

A late, consolation touchdown from Ogden was the only thing that went its way, as Richfield dominated for the majority of the game. Reggie Hafen threw three touchdown passes for the Wildcats, two of which went the way of Cort Moon. Richfield improved to 3-1 on the year.

The Wasps used a 27-0 advantage in the second half to pick up their fourth win of the season and remain undefeated. Quarterback Alex Jackson was on fire all night, finishing with six touchdown passes—four of which went the way of Payton Park. Chase Ingram kicked the scoring off for Juab with a 91-yard kickoff return touchdown on the game’s first play.

“It took a while to get going tonight. Special teams and offense played a good first half. Defense got going in the second for a win against a gritty delta team.”

— Juab coach Mike Bowring

The Eagles made the trip up to Idaho, but couldn’t muster any points in what was their second loss of the season (2-2 overall). West Side scored the game’s first points with just over a minute left in the third quarter, and then added to that total with another touchdown with 1:04 left in the game.

Morgan’s defense didn’t let up as they shut out Green Canyon, handing the Wolves their first shutout loss since 2019. The Trojans pulled away from a low-scoring with 14 points in the fourth quarter as senior Nick Despain completed a pair of touchdown passes to lead the team.

“Tonight’s game was a very physical battle. Defense played lights out. Offensively we kept working and executed. Fun watching our offensive take over. Credit to Green Canyon, they played hard.”

— Morgan coach Jared Barlow

Monticello was outclassed as it traveled to Colorado to face Mancos High School Friday night. Mancos scored the game’s first 38 points, effectively ending the game before halftime. Despite the loss, JD McDonald managed to sling two touchdown passes for the Buckaroos.

The Chargers were too much to handle for the Jaguars as they drop their first game of the season. Corner Canyon kept the pressure going all night long, overwhelming the West Jordan defense. Quarter back Isaac Wilson notched four touch down passes in Fridays game.

After Syracuse junior quarterback Jake Hopkins and Salem Hills sophomore quarterback Jedi Nelson dueled in the first half with a pair of touchdown passes each, the Titan’s dominated the second with their run game, scoring 31 unanswered. Titans’ junior running back Kobe Bennet had two scores on the ground.

“I was proud of the way the kids responded after a slow first half. They had some adversity to overcome and they handled it the way I expected them to. All three phases made plays that impacted the game. I’m happy for the players and my assistant coaches.”

— Syracuse coach Mike Knight

Springville took its chance to push the game into overtime late in the fourth quarter, after scoring a touchdown and evening things up 15-15. But Riverton had its own plans, the Silverwolves own Easton Hicks would run 95 yards to score on the punt return and put Riverton back up 22-15. Riverton hold on to its lead for the rest of the game and take the win on the road.

A strong offensive performance for Grantsville was too much to handle for North Sanpete. Grantsville quarterback Hunter Bell found four separate teammates in the end zone Friday night. The defense slipped slightly after letting North Sanpete score in the second quarter, making the game 7-6. but, afterwards Grantsville went on to play a great defensive performance and did not allow their opponents to score again.

“Great team win. Defense with four turnovers and special teams added one of their own. Offense exploded for three touchdowns in the last two-plus minutes of the second quarter.”

— Grantsville coach Kody Byrd

Enterprise turned in another great defensive performance in improving to 4-0 on the season. Tied 7-7 at the half, the Wolves pulled away in the second half as Jaden Drake scored on a 10-yard run and then Jackson Hiatt provided the dagger with a 54-yard TD pass to Clayton Anzalone with one second left in the third quarter.

It was a dramatic finish on Juan Diego’s home turf, but for the visiting Manti Templars, it was a heartbreaking one. Led by sophomore Hayden Mezenen with four total touchdowns, the Soaring Eagle built up a 34-12 lead midway through the third quarter when Manti switched quarterbacks, sending in sophomore Maison Starkweather. Starkweather led a furious comeback attempt, scoring 19 unanswered, including two touchdowns in the final two minutes, but the attempt at a game-tying two-point conversion fell short, and Juan Diego claimed the win.

Facing a Summit Academy squad that was averaging 39 points per game, the Beavers put the clamps on to limit the Bears to a scoring output that was easily their lowest of the season. Senior Ayden Bradshaw scored two rushing touchdowns to help Beaver clinch its first win of the season.

Gunnison Valley broke through in a big way with a win over Parowan, getting their first region win since the last realignment and beating the Rams for the first time since 2008, moving to 3-1 in what’s looking like a promising season for the Bulldogs. Gunnison scored the first 27 points of the game and kept Parowan off the scoreboard in the first half. Bulldogs’ junior Tyson Tucker tossed three touchdowns to senior Bryson Sorensen and then ran in another in a distinctive career-high for him. Parowan scored a handful of times in the second half but couldn’t close the gap as senior Justin DeGroff threw for two scores and rushed in another.

“Our kids came out with a high effort 21-0 first half that proved to be to difference for a tough road win! Im very proud of how we played.”

— Gunnison Valley coach Patrick King

North Sevier entered halftime down 14-13, on the road to the Carbon Dinos, but the Wolves scored the next 26 points in the second half to break away and win the game. Senior quarterback Kannin Boswell threw a touchdown pass to Kayden Johnson in the second quarter and then did the rest with his legs, scoring three rushing touchdowns.

“We had a slow start with some turnovers and small mistakes on offense in the first half... but after regrouping at halftime they came out with some fire and and put together a great second half. Super proud of our team for traveling to an unfamiliar opponent thats in a higher classification and taking care of business.”

— North Sevier coach Wyatt Mason

After recording zero wins in 2021, the Wildcats picked up their second win of 2022 in a 24-point defeat of Logan. Led by Jacob Howes (two rushing touchdowns), Woods Cross saw four different players carry the ball into the end zone.

“We are very excited with how our boys played tonight. Excited for our boys going into a tough region. We need to continue to get better each day, we are going to enjoy this one tonight but we will get back to work. It’s great being a Wildcat of Friday night.”

— Woods Cross coach Brody Benson

Another week, another dominating performance by Skyridge, as the Falcons traveled to Orem and beat the Tigers 54-7. Led by quarterback McCae Hillstead, who had three touchdowns on the night, the Falcons offense is averaging a whopping 47.75 points a game. The defense has been just as impressive, giving up only 14 points on the year.

San Juan’s offense was a well oiled machine, scoring a total of eight touchdowns and proved too much to handle for Milford. San Juan’s Parker Snyder found Jersey Nieves for two, Garrett Young for two, and Keaton Ivins for one. Milford takes its first loss of the season and San Juan improves to 4-0 on the season.

Judge’s Calvin McAward tossed four touchdown passes—three of which came in the first quarter—leading the Bulldogs to their third win in-a-row after losing their season-opener. Nyoun Choul recorded four total touchdowns for Judge (three receiving and one rushing).

“Our boys played a great game. Started off well especially our defense and our offense was productive. Couple mistakes at the end and still lots lots to work on but a great effort from our kids and a great team win.”

— Judge coach Will Hawes.

A strong second half helped Provo rally to knock off Viewmont, handing the Vikings their first loss of the season. Trailing by a touchdown heading to the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs evened things up with a 54 yard run by Jamison Harward. Then, with just 16 seconds remaining Provo’s Drew Dueucher sealed the deal with a pick six, a dramatic ending to a fantastic game.

