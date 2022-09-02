Biden’s revamp: John Podesta now in charge of climate spending

President Joe Biden is revamping his climate change team. Longtime Democratic adviser John Podesta has been asked to spearhead climate strategy.

Podesta’s newly created role as senior adviser to the president for “Clean Energy Innovation and Implementation” entails overseeing $370 billion for climate and energy-related investments, which was signed off on in the Inflation Reduction Act.

“His deep roots in climate and clean energy policy and his experience at senior levels of government mean we can truly hit the ground running to take advantage of the massive clean energy opportunity in front of us,” said Biden of Podesta in his announcement.

Who is John Podesta?

The Democratic adviser has a lengthy background in climate work, politics and administration. While serving as a counselor to former President Barack Obama, Podesta, 73, coordinated climate policies and initiatives.

He later co-chaired Obama’s transition team in 2008 as well as Hillary Clinton’s failed run for office in 2016, per Axios.

Podesta founded the Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank, while also serving on the board of ClimateWorks Foundation and the Climate Jobs National Resource Center.

When will John Podesta start his new role as climate czar?

Podesta will take on the role as Biden’s top adviser starting mid-September as Gina McCarthy, 68, Biden’s national climate adviser, departs.

“I am immensely grateful for Gina’s service, and I am proud to announce the promotion of (deputy national climate adviser) Ali (Zaidi) to national climate adviser,” said the president, adding that McCarthy “has been an invaluable member of my senior staff since day 1 of the Administration.”