Facebook Twitter
Monday, September 26, 2022 | 
Politics Environment

Biden’s revamp: John Podesta now in charge of climate spending

There’s $370 billion to spend and Podesta’s the one leading the administration’s strategies

By  Gitanjali Poonia Gitanjali Pooniagpoonia@deseretnews.com
SHARE Biden’s revamp: John Podesta now in charge of climate spending
John Podesta, Hillary Clinton campaign chairman, announces that Clinton will not be making an appearance at Jacob Javits Center in New York on Nov. 9, 2016.

John Podesta, Hillary Clinton campaign chairman, announces that Clinton will not be making an appearance at Jacob Javits Center in New York on Nov. 9, 2016. President Joe Biden has brought back Podesta, a veteran of past Democratic administrations, to put in place the climate part of the Inflation Reduction Act. Biden on Sept. 2, 2022, put Podesta in charge of shaping the administration’s ambitious climate package, newly invigorated by $370 billion from Congress.

Patrick Semansky, Associated Press

President Joe Biden is revamping his climate change team. Longtime Democratic adviser John Podesta has been asked to spearhead climate strategy.

Podesta’s newly created role as senior adviser to the president for “Clean Energy Innovation and Implementation” entails overseeing $370 billion for climate and energy-related investments, which was signed off on in the Inflation Reduction Act.

“His deep roots in climate and clean energy policy and his experience at senior levels of government mean we can truly hit the ground running to take advantage of the massive clean energy opportunity in front of us,” said Biden of Podesta in his announcement.

Who is John Podesta?

The Democratic adviser has a lengthy background in climate work, politics and administration. While serving as a counselor to former President Barack Obama, Podesta, 73, coordinated climate policies and initiatives.

He later co-chaired Obama’s transition team in 2008 as well as Hillary Clinton’s failed run for office in 2016, per Axios.

Podesta founded the Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank, while also serving on the board of ClimateWorks Foundation and the Climate Jobs National Resource Center.

When will John Podesta start his new role as climate czar?

Podesta will take on the role as Biden’s top adviser starting mid-September as Gina McCarthy, 68, Biden’s national climate adviser, departs.

“I am immensely grateful for Gina’s service, and I am proud to announce the promotion of (deputy national climate adviser) Ali (Zaidi) to national climate adviser,” said the president, adding that McCarthy “has been an invaluable member of my senior staff since day 1 of the Administration.”

Next Up In Politics
What Hurricane Ian is forcing NASA to do with massive Artemis I moon rocket
Why Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes faces ethics complaint
The White House called a rioter on Jan. 6 for 9 seconds. The reason why remains a mystery
In marriage, politics and cultural clashes — this is the root of conflict
America’s greatest legal scholar has a message for you
What did Liz Cheney say about a Trump 2024 nomination?