High school volleyball Tuesday highlights: Northridge wins tight five set battle, West overcomes weak first set

The West Panthers rallied to beat the Roy Royals 3-1 after a disappointing first set. Roy came out of the gate swinging, beating West in the first set 25-13.

However, West made sure that wasn’t the end of it and took control after winning three straight sets and taking the Region 2 win.

“I am super proud of the team tonight! They knew this was a big game and fought for the win. We did really well with blocking and had a lot of awesome kills. We changed up our defense a little and that made all the difference that way. Our serves were really good as well. All around it was a fun game and we learned a lot from it!” said West coach Chandler Nelson-Massey.

Bingham wins in three straight sets on the road Tuesday night against the West Jordan Jaguars.

Despite the 3-0 score, each set was tightly contested with 25-23, 25-22, and 25-23 scores in each set.

A nice bounce back win for the Miners after losing against Mountain Ridge last Thursday.

Northridge squeaked out the win in a tightly contested five-set game against Viewmont.

The two teams took turns besting the other in each set. But in the end, it was Northridge that just narrowly beat Viewmont 15-13 in the fifth set.

After losing the first game of its season against Maple Mountain, Northridge have now won 13 games in a row.

“Tonight was a team win! We used lots of different lineups and had a lot of different players that stepped up! We grinded, battled, and we gritted out another five-set match!” said Northridge coach Mitchell Stevens.

Springville and Spanish Fork also fought a 5A five-set battle, this time Springville came out on top with a 3-2 victory.

The Red Devils trailed after the third set 2-1, but then stopped the Dons 25-13 in set four. Springville used that momentum to take home the victory in set five, the Red Devils go up 3-1 in Region 9 after tonight’s victory.

“Tonight was our ‘gold’ game in recognition of childhood cancer awareness. Both of our teams matched up well and it was a battle to the finish. We served well in sets 4 and 5 which forced them out of system a little bit, which was the game changer for us in the end. A fun night to be a part of!” said Springville coach Jill Thackery.

Kanab continued its strong start to the season with a nail-biter win against the South Sevier Rams.

Kanab made some good adjustments after getting rocked 25-12 in set three and took the remaining sets to go up 6-2 in the season. This win puts Kanab in second place in Region 19, right behind Parowan.

“Persistence pays off! We were really proud of the girls for digging deep and turning it around. Battling till the end for the win!” said Kanab coach Kamrie Houston.

