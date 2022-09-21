Getting their kicks: Jazz join Real Salt Lake to run through drills ahead of training camp

The Utah Jazz are preparing for the opening of NBA training camp next week and most of the players are already in Utah and have been in the gym gearing up for what’s to come.

But on Wednesday, the Jazz traded the hardwood court for a grassy pitch.

Jazz head coach Will Hardy took his players to Sandy to meet up with Real Salt Lake’s players and go through some conditioning and skills drills with a soccer ball rather than a basketball.

Related Will Hardy will have work cut out for him with a rebuilding team

We’re not expecting any of the Jazz players to cross over and make an MLS debut any time soon, but it didn’t hurt to get the guys out of the gym and to do something together as a group before the rush of the upcoming season is upon them.

Training camp is expected to open Tuesday for the Jazz as it does for the rest of the league, and we’re less than two weeks away from the Jazz’s first preseason game on Oct. 2 in Edmonton, Alberta, against the Toronto Raptors. The 2022-23 regular season opens in exactly four weeks when the Jazz open things up at home against the Denver Nuggets on Oct. 19, so things are about to ramp up pretty quickly.

Though RSL is preparing for a friendly against Liga MX team Atlas FC on Thursday night, they too took the opportunity to have some fun with their NBA neighbors on Wednesday.