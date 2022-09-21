Facebook Twitter
A look at the uniforms Utah will wear against Arizona State

By  Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
Utah quarterback Cameron Rising (7) runs the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against San Diego State Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Carson, Calif. Utah heads to the desert to play Arizona State, which recently fired head coach Herm Edwards, on Saturday. The Utes will be wearing their classic road uniforms for the first Pac-12 game of the season.

Utah heads to the desert to play Arizona State, which recently fired head coach Herm Edwards, on Saturday.

The Utes will be wearing their classic road uniforms for the first Pac-12 game of the season.

Utah will be wearing a red helmet with the “circle and feather” logo, white jerseys with red numbers and red pants.

It’s the first time this season the Utes have worn this uniform combination.

Utah takes on Arizona State, led by interim head coach Shaun Aguano, on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. MDT. The game will be televised on ESPN.

