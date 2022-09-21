Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, September 21, 2022 | 
NFL Sports Utah Football

Britain Covey explains his parking lot (mis)adventures

The NFL rookie and former Utah star on why he couldn’t park in the Eagles players’ lot on Monday

By  Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
SHARE Britain Covey explains his parking lot (mis)adventures
Philadelphia Eagles Britain Covey looks to field a punt during an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles Britain Covey looks to field a punt during an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia.

Matt Rourke, Associated Press

NFL rookie Britain Covey took the blame for being denied access to the Philadelphia Eagles players’ parking lot ahead of the team’s home opener against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday.

Covey, who was elevated from the Eagles’ practice squad to the active roster for the game, simply didn’t have the right pass, he told Howard Eskin of 94.1 WIP-FM in Philadelphia.

“To no fault of (the parking attendants), I had the practice squad pass,” Covey told Eskin. “My teammates told me, ‘Just tell them you were elevated to the active roster and they’ll let you in.’ 

“But I could tell they didn’t quite recognize me and when I told them I was elevated, they said, ‘Look, you don’t have the pass for this.’ And I said, ‘No, I’m a player.’ They said, ‘I’m sorry, man.’ I totally get where they’re coming from.” 

Related

The story gained attention Monday night, as news spread that Covey, the Utah native and former Utes wide receiver and return specialist, was forced to park elsewhere.

He said he had to park about a half mile away amongst the tailgaters near the Eagles’ Lincoln Financial Field, but “I thought it was a blast honestly. It was kind of like college.”

The 5-foot-8, 173-pounder had to ask for directions, he told Eskin, but he was recognized by a few people — one fan shared a picture they took with Covey that corroborated the initial story of his (mis)adventures.

“It was kind of inspiring to walk through the crowd and see how much people love football here,” he told Eskin. “It made me determined that I want to be a great player here.” 

Covey, who went undrafted back in April and was waived by Philadelphia during final cutdowns before rejoining the team on its practice squad, had three punt returns for 14 yards in the Eagles’ 24-7 win over the Vikings. His longest return of the night went 8 yards.

He admitted the parking lot story is one his teammates have been enjoying. 

“Every single teammate has been giving me a lot of funny laughs about it today,” the good-natured Covey told Eskin.

Next Up In U of U sports
A look at the uniforms Utah will wear against Arizona State
Brothers in arms: Reid siblings helping bolster Utes’ defense
Which teams stand in Utah’s way in its quest to defend Pac-12 title?
The latest bowl predictions for BYU, Utah and Utah State following Week 3 of the season
Proving the doubters wrong: Utah receivers finding their groove
How Utah coach Kyle Whittingham feels about day games