Wednesday, September 21, 2022 | 
Did ‘Ms. Marvel’ season 2 just get greenlit?!

This highly rated Disney+ series ended on a high note with a shocking reveal

By  Gitanjali Poonia Gitanjali Pooniagpoonia@deseretnews.com
Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan in Marvel Studios’ “Ms. Marvel.”

Daniel McFadden, Marvel Studios

Disney+’s “Ms. Marvel,” which debuted its first season over the summer, may come back for season 2, according to posts by directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

The show, as a part of Marvel’s Phase 4, introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim high schooler who is a “Super Hero mega-fan with an oversized imagination,” according to the Marvel website.

This highly rated Disney+ series ended on a high note with a shocking reveal — Kamala might be a mutant.

After that, rumors inevitably began floating about a second installment of the series, especially the announcement for “The Marvels,” a movie starring Carol Danvers as Captain Marvel, Kamala Khan as Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau, set to release in 2023.

The news hadn’t been confirmed and it was clear that the fans were restless. On Wednesday, the director duo took to Instagram to give a teaser of what’s to come.

“Just reminiscing on our time spent in the MCU, who’s ready for season 2?!” the caption read, accompanied by a clip from the show.

Fans immediately turned to Twitter to show their happiness over the news.

Of course, the news is yet to be confirmed by Marvel, but from the looks of it, the outlook seems hopeful. ScreenRant noted the show’s viewership remained low, possibly deterring Disney and Marvel from going ahead.

With her appearance in “The Marvels” and her connection to any future X-Men projects, Kamala may be making many future appearances.

