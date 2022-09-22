How has Utah fared against ASU in the past?

Once conference foes in the Western Athletic Conference, Utah and Arizona State renewed the series in the Pac-12. Utah and Arizona State face off on Saturday in the latest chapter of a back-and-forth series.
Here’s a look at the series history between the two schools.
- ASU leads the all-time series 22-10.
- The two schools played 15 games against each other in the WAC. ASU led that series, 10-5.
- ASU and Utah played six out-of-conference games from 1981 to 1993. The Sun Devils won all six games.
- The Sun Devils had the Utes’ number when Utah joined the Pac-12, winning four straight games, including wins in 2013 and 2014 by one and three points, respectively.
- Since 2015, Utah is 4-2 against Arizona State. Each one of those games has featured a margin of at least 15 points. Utah has been ranked four times heading into the game (2015, 2016, 2018, 2019), while ASU has been ranked in the past two matchups (2019 and 2021), both Utah wins.
- In the 2021 matchup, the Utes scored 28 unanswered points to win 35-21 in a key Pac-12 South game.