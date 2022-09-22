High school girls soccer Thursday highlights: Syracuse with second half comeback, Timpanogos takes down Alta

After giving up a 1-0 lead and trailing 2-1 at half, Syracuse dug in its heals and made a comeback in the second half to beat the Davis Darts 3-2.

Syracuse’s Abby Schofield scored for the Titans, and assisted teammates Taylee Hughes and Cortney Cobabe.

The second half shutout from Syracuse allowed them to overcome the deficit, and tie Davis for the top spot in Region 1.

“The team did an incredible job of staying calm after losing that 1-0 lead in the first half. Great team ball with three different goal scorers on the night!” said Syracuse coach Taylor Allen.

Olympus faced off against the Brighton Bengals for the second time this season and came away with a 1-0 victory.

Olympus’s keeper Joss Baker didn’t allow a single goal, which allowed Anna Neff’s goal to be the difference maker in this one. A nice rebound win for Olympus after dropping one against East on Tuesday.

“I am so proud of the team tonight. Everyone came out and played for each other. Our team defense really gets the award for woman of the match. They stayed very compact, communicated well, and made it difficult for Brighton to penetrate into the final third. This was a win that took everyone doing their job. Proud of the girls!” said Olympus coach Jamie Evans.

Timpanogos got its revenge against the Alta Hawks, beating them 1-0, and continued its win streak to six in a row.

It was a low scoring game in Sandy, but in the second half Timpanogos’s Adele Faller was able to find the back of the net for the only goal of the game.

This win puts Timpanogos at the top of Region 8, just ahead of Alta.

“Todays win against Alta was a team effort. Big saves from our keeper and tough defending on the back line kept Alta scoreless.

Our offense fought hard, but struggled to get in behind their defense. The game winning goal came off a 30 yard free kick by our center back, Adele Faller, who placed a hard shot into the back of the net.

It was a battle on both sides of the ball, so coming out with the win against a tough Alta team is a big confidence boost for our young squad,” said Timpanogos coach Robyn Bretzing.

After ending the half tied 0-0, Cedar City managed to tack on two in the half to beat the visiting Tigers 2-1.

The Reds certainly got its offense going in the second half with goals from Keana Tolman and Kenzie Bird. Cedar City stays at the top of Region 10 with this win, but have an important in-region game against Snow Canyon next week.

“The team played well, we possessed the ball and had quite a few looks at goal, but couldn’t finish our chances. Just glad to get the win and get ready to head down to Snow Canyon on Tuesday,” said Cedar City coach Scott Kamachi.

Delta managed to squeak out a slim 3-2 victory against fellow Region 14 opponent Union. Tonight’s win stopped the bleeding for Delta, who lost three games in a row coming into tonight’s game.

Delta got a nice contribution from Meg Nielson who scored two goals for the Rabbits.

