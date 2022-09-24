High school football: RPI rankings Week 7 update — there’s a new No. 1 team in 4 of 6 classifications

There was a change at the top of the RPI rankings in four of six classifications after a great night of high school football in Week 7, with Class 4A and 3A the only two classifications that stayed the same.

In Class 6A, Corner Canyon jumped two spots from No. 3 to No. 1 after it’s impressive 21-17 come-from-behind victory over Skyridge. Farmington took advantage of the loss by previous No. 1 Skyridge by jumping two spots to No. 2.

Timpview had a bye in Week 7, but that was enough to allow Springville to overtake the T-Birds for 5A’s top spot by the narrowest of percentages in the RPI rankings. Had Timpview played it would’ve remained in the top spot.

Lehi and Stansbury are the only undefeated teams remaining in 5A, but their opponents’ winning percentages are significantly lower as those two teams check in at No. 3 and 5 respectively.

In 4A, there was no change in the top 10 spots after Week 7 with Crimson Cliffs, Desert HIlls and Dixie hanging onto the top three spots.

In 3A, the big three stayed the same with Grantsville, Juab and Morgan checking all still sitting at 7-0 on the season.

In 2A, San Juan dropped out of the top spot despite rolling to the easy win over Millard with South Summit overtaking the Broncos by a few hundredths of a percentage points after its win over Summit Academy

There’s a new No. 1 in Class 1A as Layton Chistian jumped from No. 2 to No. 1 with an impressive 28-7 road victory at Kanab.

The biggest movement of the week was in 5A where Provo fell from No. 4 to No. 10 after losing to Spanish Fork 17-14.

Here’s a look at each classification, noting the change from Week 6 to Week 7:

Class 6A RPI Rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP Record Change 1 Corner Cyn 0.744 0.714 0.805 0.602 5-2 2 2 Farmington 0.718 1.000 0.476 0.539 7-0 2 3 Skyridge 0.705 0.857 0.567 0.641 6-1 -2 4 Lone Peak 0.691 0.639 0.761 0.613 4-2 -2 5 Am. Fork 0.681 0.714 0.664 0.608 5-2 0 6 Mtn. Ridge 0.662 0.857 0.495 0.537 6-1 0 7 West Jordan 0.647 0.833 0.460 0.646 5-1 1 8 Pl. Grove 0.643 0.714 0.576 0.620 5-2 -1 9 Riverton 0.615 0.571 0.676 0.533 4-3 2 10 Davis 0.612 0.571 0.681 0.486 4-3 0 11 Bingham 0.603 0.571 0.626 0.644 4-3 -2 12 Granger 0.588 0.667 0.528 0.500 4-2 0 13 West 0.573 0.714 0.452 0.481 5-2 0 14 Syracuse 0.559 0.714 0.405 0.558 5-2 0 15 Layton 0.546 0.571 0.524 0.535 4-3 0 16 Roy 0.498 0.571 0.429 0.483 4-3 0 17 Cyprus 0.475 0.429 0.514 0.507 3-4 2 18 Herriman 0.460 0.286 0.610 0.570 2-5 -1 19 Fremont 0.429 0.286 0.548 0.544 2-5 -1 20 Westlake 0.415 0.286 0.524 0.511 2-5 0 21 Cop. Hills 0.413 0.286 0.524 0.487 2-5 0 22 Weber 0.386 0.143 0.599 0.524 1-6 0 23 Taylorsville 0.328 0.286 0.348 0.432 2-5 1 24 Kearns 0.325 0.286 0.327 0.492 2-5 -1 25 Hunter 0.253 0.000 0.462 0.453 0-7 0 26 Clearfield 0.251 0.000 0.452 0.470 0-7 0

Class 5A RPI Rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP Record Change 1 Springville 0.753 0.857 0.671 0.649 6-1 1 2 Timpview 0.742 0.833 0.683 0.594 5-1 -1 3 Lehi 0.723 1.000 0.476 0.584 7-0 0 4 Bountiful 0.702 0.714 0.718 0.568 5-2 3 5 Stansbury 0.697 1.000 0.429 0.543 7-0 1 6 Bonneville 0.687 0.875 0.521 0.593 7-1 2 7 Brighton 0.681 0.857 0.528 0.575 6-1 -2 8 Spanish Fork 0.646 0.667 0.639 0.590 4-2 3 9 Orem 0.638 0.667 0.639 0.505 4-2 0 10 Provo 0.618 0.571 0.681 0.542 4-3 -6 11 Box Elder 0.596 0.714 0.500 0.496 5-2 -1 12 Cedar Valley 0.587 0.571 0.619 0.513 4-3 0 13 Payson 0.587 0.714 0.476 0.509 5-2 0 14 Skyline 0.574 0.500 0.653 0.554 3-3 1 15 Park City 0.567 0.857 0.286 0.523 6-1 1 16 East 0.550 0.429 0.681 0.503 3-4 -2 17 Timpanogos 0.512 0.714 0.310 0.510 5-2 3 18 Viewmont 0.510 0.571 0.456 0.482 4-3 0 19 Wasatch 0.510 0.429 0.595 0.494 3-4 0 20 Woods Cross 0.505 0.375 0.642 0.480 3-5 -3 21 Alta 0.460 0.429 0.462 0.596 3-4 0 22 Olympus 0.440 0.429 0.452 0.437 3-4 1 23 Uintah 0.436 0.286 0.589 0.427 2-5 -1 24 Highland 0.409 0.286 0.514 0.486 2-5 1 25 Tooele 0.398 0.286 0.494 0.467 2-5 2 26 Salem Hills 0.378 0.286 0.443 0.503 2-5 3 27 Jordan 0.356 0.286 0.407 0.444 2-5 3 28 Northridge 0.346 0.286 0.379 0.465 2-5 -2 29 Maple Mtn. 0.327 0.143 0.476 0.482 1-6 -5 30 Mtn. View 0.301 0.143 0.429 0.439 1-6 -2 31 Hillcrest 0.215 0.000 0.381 0.439 0-7 0 32 Murray 0.164 0.000 0.278 0.385 0-6 0

Class 4A RPI rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP Record Change 1 Crimson Clf 0.689 0.857 0.538 0.609 6-1 0 2 Desert Hills 0.620 0.571 0.676 0.590 4-3 0 3 Dixie 0.620 0.667 0.583 0.579 4-2 0 4 Ridgeline 0.612 0.571 0.670 0.531 4-3 0 5 Snow Cyn 0.555 0.571 0.536 0.568 4-3 0 6 Mtn. Crest 0.548 0.571 0.527 0.538 4-3 0 7 Cedar 0.483 0.429 0.529 0.524 3-4 0 8 Sky View 0.474 0.429 0.512 0.508 3-4 0 9 Logan 0.415 0.429 0.386 0.481 3-4 0 10 Green Cyn 0.412 0.143 0.667 0.479 1-6 0 11 Hurricane 0.359 0.143 0.548 0.487 1-6 1 12 Bear River 0.349 0.286 0.381 0.486 2-5 -1 13 Pine View 0.240 0.000 0.420 0.506 0-5 0

Class 3A RPI Rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP Record Change 1 Grantsville 0.709 1.000 0.430 0.653 7-0 0 2 Juab 0.703 1.000 0.448 0.518 7-0 0 3 Morgan 0.673 1.000 0.373 0.548 7-0 0 4 Canyon View 0.604 0.714 0.496 0.594 5-2 0 5 Richfield 0.575 0.714 0.449 0.514 5-2 0 6 Ben Lomond 0.562 0.381 0.773 0.428 3-4 0 7 Ogden 0.510 0.333 0.701 0.446 2-4 0 8 No. Sanpete 0.489 0.286 0.686 0.518 2-5 1 9 Manti 0.484 0.429 0.548 0.446 3-4 -1 10 Juan Diego 0.475 0.429 0.521 0.478 3-4 0 11 Union 0.381 0.286 0.433 0.578 2-5 0 12 Carbon 0.352 0.286 0.386 0.496 2-5 0

Class 2A RPI Rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP Record Change 1 So. Summit 0.848 1.250 0.479 0.695 7-0 1 2 San Juan 0.823 1.107 0.595 0.568 7-0 -1 3 Emery 0.627 0.667 0.618 0.489 3-3 0 4 Beaver 0.588 0.571 0.637 0.441 4-3 1 5 Summit Ac. 0.584 0.679 0.498 0.544 4-3 -1 6 Judge 0.497 0.500 0.502 0.457 3-4 1 7 Providence 0.484 0.583 0.371 0.547 3-3 1 8 Millard 0.437 0.143 0.726 0.459 1-6 1 9 So. Sevier 0.435 0.321 0.535 0.495 2-5 -3 10 Delta 0.340 0.143 0.482 0.584 1-6 2 11 Grand 0.316 0.286 0.302 0.513 2-5 -1 12 ALA 0.295 0.000 0.548 0.482 0-7 -1