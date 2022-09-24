McDonalds faces $10B racial discrimination lawsuit

McDonald’s is being sued for $10 billion by a media company for allegations of “racial stereotyping” by not advertising with Black-owned media companies, according to a press release from Allen Media Group, the company suing the fast food chain.

The news: On Sept. 19, U.S. District Judge Fernando Olguin from Los Angeles ruled that Byron Allen—of Allen Media Group— could attempt to prove that McDonald’s has violated Californian Civil rights laws by refusing to use his networks for advertising.



The judge concluded that Allen has reasonable evidence to prove his claims, and will allow him to continue pursuing the lawsuit.

Allen claims that McDonald’s has placed his studio into an “African-American tier” with a separate ad agency that uses a smaller budget, per Reuters.

Mcdonalds’ response: Loretta Lynch, the fast-food chain’s lawyer states that Allen doesn’t have the evidence to prove these claims, according to CNN.



“Their complaint is about revenue, not race, and plaintiffs’ groundless allegations ignore both McDonald’s legitimate business reasons for not investing more on their channels and the company’s long-standing business relationships with many other diverse-owned partners,” Lynch said.

Details: In a statement, Allen claims that 40% of fast food customers are Black, however, McDonald’s spent 0.3% of its $1.6 billion advertising budget on Black-owned media in 2019.



Allen says that the case is “about economic inclusion of African American-owned businesses in the U.S. economy. McDonald’s takes billions from African American consumers and gives almost nothing back.”

About Allen Media Group: Based out of Los Angeles, Allen Media Group owns 10 television networks, including the Weather Channel, and 43 broadcast and cable television programs, according to their website.

