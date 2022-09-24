Facebook Twitter
Saturday, September 24, 2022 | 
U.S. & World Science & Tech

Tropical Storm Ian closes in on the Gulf Coast

The storm is expected to reach Category 4 status before making landfall in Florida

By  Asia Bown
SHARE Tropical Storm Ian closes in on the Gulf Coast
AP100901024024.jpg

Symbols on a map at the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2010, show the location of Hurricane Earl and Tropical Storm Fiona. Tropical Storm Ian is set to hit Florida early next week.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

This year’s hurricane season has yet another storm headed toward the U.S.

Tropical storm Ian is expected to strengthen into a Category 4 storm before it hits Florida’s west coast, making it the largest storm to hit the state since 2018, according to CNN.

The Storm’s Path

As of Saturday afternoon, Ian is approaching from south of Kingston, Jamaica. As the storm passes the island, it will bring heavy rain and wind as it gets stronger.

Cuba is next on Ian’s path, where the storm will likely make brief landfall on the island’s western coast. According to the National Hurricane Center, people should expect to see flash flooding, heavy rains, strong winds and mudslides.

Ian will pass over Grand Cayman and bring similar hurricane and tropical storm conditions to the island.

The storm will make landfall on Florida’s west coast in the middle of next week, though experts stress the uncertainty of where exactly Ian will land.

What does this mean for Florida?

No matter where Ian makes landfall, senior hurricane specialist John Cangialosi encourages residents to make plans and be prepared for the storm’s effects.

Gov. Ron Desantis declared a state of emergency due to the storm’s strength and potential for destruction in Florida and urged Floridians to prepare supplies to get them through a potentially devastating storm.

According to the Florida Times-Union, residents should compile a go-kit with three days worth of food, water, medicine and other supplies that they can carry. For a stay-at-home kit, people should have two weeks of supplies and a one-month supply of medication.

Next Up In U.S. and world
NASA delays Artemis I launch due to Tropical Storm Ian
McDonalds faces $10B racial discrimination lawsuit
Stocks tumbled to a record low on Friday, what does this mean for the economy?
Rents in this state rose faster in 2 years than in last decade
How was the Nauvoo Temple built?
The witch panic that you haven’t heard of (hint: not Salem)