Tropical Storm Ian closes in on the Gulf Coast

This year’s hurricane season has yet another storm headed toward the U.S.

Tropical storm Ian is expected to strengthen into a Category 4 storm before it hits Florida’s west coast, making it the largest storm to hit the state since 2018, according to CNN.

The Storm’s Path

As of Saturday afternoon, Ian is approaching from south of Kingston, Jamaica. As the storm passes the island, it will bring heavy rain and wind as it gets stronger.

Cuba is next on Ian’s path, where the storm will likely make brief landfall on the island’s western coast. According to the National Hurricane Center, people should expect to see flash flooding, heavy rains, strong winds and mudslides.

Ian will pass over Grand Cayman and bring similar hurricane and tropical storm conditions to the island.

The storm will make landfall on Florida’s west coast in the middle of next week, though experts stress the uncertainty of where exactly Ian will land.

What does this mean for Florida?

No matter where Ian makes landfall, senior hurricane specialist John Cangialosi encourages residents to make plans and be prepared for the storm’s effects.

Gov. Ron Desantis declared a state of emergency due to the storm’s strength and potential for destruction in Florida and urged Floridians to prepare supplies to get them through a potentially devastating storm.

According to the Florida Times-Union, residents should compile a go-kit with three days worth of food, water, medicine and other supplies that they can carry. For a stay-at-home kit, people should have two weeks of supplies and a one-month supply of medication.

