Facebook Twitter
Saturday, September 24, 2022 | 
U.S. & World Science & Tech

NASA delays Artemis I launch due to Tropical Storm Ian

As Tropical Storm Ian intensifies, NASA takes caution and postpones the mission once more

By  Asia Bown
SHARE NASA delays Artemis I launch due to Tropical Storm Ian
AP22246436135968.jpg

NASA’s new moon rocket sits on Launch Pad 39-B hours ahead of a planned launch at the Kennedy Space Center Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. NASA delayed the launch again, this time due to Tropical Storm Ian.

AP

NASA announces its third delay for the highly anticipated launch of its Artemis I Space Launch System rocket.

The launch was originally scheduled for Aug. 29 but was postponed to Sept. 3 and again to Sept. 27. Due to the Kennedy Space Center’s location on the east coast of Florida, NASA decided to delay the launch further in the interest of protecting its employees and their families.

Related

When will the Artemis I launch?

The projected launch window ends on Oct. 4. NASA is preparing for rollback with a decision to be made on Sunday. If the storm changes course, they will be able to make their attempt at a launch.

If there’s no change in the storm’s course, they will be forced to remove the craft from the tarmac. No alternative launch date has been proposed.

What will the Artemis I do for space travel?

This launch is supposed to allow NASA to test out its new Space Launch System technology. The rocket’s flight will last 42 days and its data will allow NASA to prepare to send astronauts to the moon again.

The next stage of the plan, Artemis II, is poised to launch in 2024 wherein a crew of four astronauts will orbit the moon and collect data.

The final stage is slated for the next year and includes a moon landing, the first since the Apollo mission in 1972.

Next Up In U.S. and world
McDonalds faces $10B racial discrimination lawsuit
Tropical Storm Ian closes in on the Gulf Coast
Stocks tumbled to a record low on Friday, what does this mean for the economy?
Rents in this state rose faster in 2 years than in last decade
How was the Nauvoo Temple built?
The witch panic that you haven’t heard of (hint: not Salem)