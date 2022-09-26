More than 60 meat products recalled over bacteria outbreak

Nearly 90,000 pounds of ready-to-eat meat, produced by Behrmann Meat and Processing Inc., is being recalled because of possible contamination by Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a statement.

The products in question were produced between July 7 to Sept. 9 in Albers, Illinois, and will have the establishment number ”EST 20917” within the USDA’s mark of inspection.

What are the meat products being recalled?

Here are a few of the meats being recalled:



Honey Beef Sticks.

Bacon Strips.

Smoked Beef Brisket.

Small Bologna.

Cooked Salami.

German Brand Bratwurst.

Ring Bologna.

Andouille Sausage.

Pork Liver Sausage.

Hot Head Cheese.

Head Cheese.

Blood Sausage.

Pulled Pork.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service conducted product and environmental testing, which is when the Listeria monocytogenes was found. There have been no reports of illnesses or severe reactions after consumption as of yet.

What is listeriosis?

The contamination can cause listeriosis, an infection mostly affecting pregnant women and their newborns, adults over 65 and those with weakened immune systems, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It can induce food poisoning symptoms like fever, muscle aches, headaches, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and diarrhea.

The health agency estimated that there are over 1,600 infections and nearly 260 deaths every year.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854 or live chat via Ask USDA. Consumers that need to report a problem with the products can use the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System.

