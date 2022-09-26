Facebook Twitter
Here’s the uniform combo BYU will wear against Utah State

By  Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (27) makes a touchdown catch in the corner of the end zone ahead of Baylor Bears cornerback Lorando Johnson (11) as BYU and Baylor play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

BYU is returning to a royal look for its game this week against Utah State.

The Cougars will wear a royal helmet and royal jersey top with white pants and white trim. 

It’s the third time this season BYU will wear the royal helmet, though this time the Cougars will also have a royal facemask.

It’s the first time BYU has used this uniform combo, according to BYU Uniform Tracker.

BYU will host Utah State on Thursday at 6 p.m. MDT at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

