Here’s the uniform combo BYU will wear against Utah State

BYU is returning to a royal look for its game this week against Utah State.

The Cougars will wear a royal helmet and royal jersey top with white pants and white trim.

It’s the third time this season BYU will wear the royal helmet, though this time the Cougars will also have a royal facemask.

It’s the first time BYU has used this uniform combo, according to BYU Uniform Tracker.

JUST IN: BYU is debuting the 🔵🔵⚪️ combination with royal facemasks for the FIRST TIME EVER when rival Utah State comes to town this Thursday!#BYUFootball #BeatUtahState pic.twitter.com/zz4DdIcquE — BYU Uniform Tracker (@ByuTracker) September 26, 2022

BYU will host Utah State on Thursday at 6 p.m. MDT at LaVell Edwards Stadium.