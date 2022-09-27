High school volleyball Tuesday highlights: Weber, Richfield, Kanab win in five sets

The Warriors and the Phoenix were neck-and-neck for most of their Region 1 showdown, but it was Weber who got the last laugh, as it finished with a 3-point advantage in the fifth set (15-12) to seal a hard-fought victory.

The win put Weber above .500 on the season as it secured win No. 12 of 2022. Weber was led by Havi Montano, who finished with 17 kills, 15 digs and three aces, while Martina Borda-Bossana (57 assists, six aces and 15 digs) also contributed heavily in the win.

“I love the way the team came back from the 5-10 deficit in the fifth set. They made the choice to step up and put the pressure on Farmington,” Weber head coach Renae Davis said.

Coming off a win over Desert Hills that turned the tide in the Region 10 race, the Mustangs kept their momentum rolling with a three-set victory over a formidable Cedar City squad Tuesday night. The win moved Crimson Cliffs to 7-1 in region play (12-7 overall) and gave it its seventh straight win over an in-state opponent.

“We played with confidence tonight. We executed our plan and followed through. Our girls showed a lot of maturity in the game. Super proud of them,” Crimson Cliffs coach Gabi Hasenbeck said.

In a matchup between Region 11’s top two teams, it was the Riverhawks who proved that they’re a cut above the rest, as they defeated Green Canyon in straight sets and remained undefeated in region play. With the win, Ridgeline improved to 14-3 on the season.

“Tonight was a fun night for us. It wasn’t our most fundamentally sound match, however, the girls managed situations and earned points. They did a good job focusing on our side, meeting small tasks, and taking control at the service line,” Ridgeline head coach Jaicee Roden said.

Coming into Tuesday, Richfield found itself leading the way in Region 12, with an opportunity to solidify that position with a match against a double-digit win Carbon team.

They needed five sets, but the Wildcats managed to improve to 4-0 in region play with a victory over the Dinos. After dropping the third and fourth sets, Richfield dominated the fifth set, 15-7, to clinch the win.

“We had momentum early and then had some missed opportunities in the third set. The girls did a great job figuring out the momentum by set five and gutted out an impressive fifth set,” Richfield coach Cassy Moon said.

After trading wins in the first four sets, Kanab stepped up in the match’s final set, winning 15-11 to avoid the upset and secure its 14th victory of the season. The win keeps the Cowboys in the hunt for the Region 19 crown as they attempt to chase undefeated Parowan.

The wins have been hard-earned as of late for Kanab, which picked up its third-straight five-set victory.

“Our girls came together at the end to finish for the win. It was a great win for us on our home court for our homecoming week,” Kanab coach Kamrie Houston said.

