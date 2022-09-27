Midterm elections are coming up in six weeks. Here’s what people are saying about them.

Will Republicans take the Senate?

Politico’s 2022 Forecast predicts that the House is likely to lean Republican and most governors will likely be Democratic, while the Senate “remains a toss-up.”

Republicans have a shot at Senate control if they keep their seats in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin and flip either New Hampshire, Nevada, Arizona or Georgia. NBC News reported that Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Pat Toomey is retiring and Wisconsin’s Republican Sen. Ron Johnson is up for re-election. If Republicans lose control of Pennsylvania, they will need to take two Democratic places.

Though Republicans have a path to victory, Democrats also could keep their control through a few different avenues. If they lose one of their seats, they could flip one GOP seat to cover that loss, take two GOP seats if two of the Democratic nominees lose their spots or have every nominee get reelected to their offices.

What are the top races to watch?

The Senate races people should pay attention to are Arizona, Wisconsin, Ohio, Nevada, North Carolina, Florida, Pennsylvania, Georgia and New Hampshire, according to NBC News.

Senate control all comes down to one seat and Democrats are feeling fairly optimistic about their shot at keeping control.

CNN reported that Democrats are feeling optimistic because voters might be more willing to participate due to the work they’ve seen Democrat politicians accomplish, such as President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. The end of Roe v. Wade might also influence more women to vote.

Democrats may feel optimistic, but so do Republicans. The Hill reported that Nevada is the state that could most likely give the majority to Republicans.