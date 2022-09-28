Facebook Twitter
High school boys golf: 3A final region recaps, Richfield, Morgan, Union, Judge Memorial finish with top scoring averages

By  James Edward James Edwardjedward@deseretnews.com
The 3A boys golf regular season came to a close this week with the final region tournaments of the season. The focus now shifts to the 3A state tournament at Cove View Golf Course in Richfield in two weeks.

Richfield, Morgan, Union and Judge Memorial won their respective region titles. Morgan will be looking to defend its 3A state title next week, and Richfield could be the biggest threat to dethrone the champs as the Wildcats had the lowest season scoring average and they’ll be playing on their home course.

The four region medalists are Carbon’s Bode Salas, Morgan’s Lance Loughton, Union’s Tytan Birchell and Juan Diego’s Eamonn Dolan.

Salas finished with the top scoring average in 3A at 69.7

Here’s a look at the final region results from all four 3A regions.

Region 12 medalist — Bode Salas, Carbon

Region 13 medalist — Lance Loughton, Morgan

Region 14 medalist — Tytan Birchell, Union

Region 12

Final standings

Stroke average — School

  • 304 — Richfield
  • 312 — Carbon
  • 347 — Grand
  • 347 — Emery
  • 354 — Canyon View

Final individual standings

Stroke average — School

  • 69.7 — Body Salas, Carbon
  • 71.7 — Keaton Anderson, Richfield
  • 72.8 — Wyatt Toney, Grand
  • 77 — Jaygen Mullen, Richfield
  • 77.5 — Pace Mullen, Richfield
  • 78 — Daron Garner, Carbon
  • 78 — Gage Brower, Richfield
  • 78.8 — Kyler Clark, Carbon
  • 79.2 — Jack Vickers, Canyon View
  • 80.8 — Kaylen Kelsey, Richfield

Final tournament

At Cove View Golf Course

  • 69 — Keaton Anderson, Richfield
  • 70 — Body Salas, Carbon
  • 75 — Jack Vickers, Canyon View
  • 76 — Wyatt Toney, Grand
  • 77 — Dylan Stubbs,, Richfield
  • 77 — Kyler Clark, Carbon
  • 77 — Joey Leonard, Emery
  • 79 — Jaygen Mullen, Richfield
  • 79 — Gage Brower, Richfield
  • 80 — Daron Garner, Carbon

Region 13

Final standings

Stroke average — School

  • 308.3 — Morgan
  • 309.9 — Ogden
  • 310.1 — Grantsville
  • 343.5 — Ben Lomond
  • 386.7 — South Summit
  • 440.6 — Layton Christian

Final individual standings

Stroke average — School

  • 70.55 — Lance Loughton, Morgan
  • 71.33 — Coltin Powell, Ogden
  • 73.33 — Zaylin McCleary, Morgan
  • 74 — Cayson VanBeekum, Ben Lomond
  • 74.66 — Cole VanBeekum, Ben Lomond
  • 75.44 — Jordan Hunt, Grantsville
  • 76.44 — Ben Daybell, Grantsville
  • 76.44 — Decker Dzierzon, Grantsville
  • 78.22 — Jace Sandberg, Grantsville
  • 78.33 — Corbin Hall, Ogden

Final tournament (Sept 26-27)

At Lakeside and Glen Eagle Golf Course

  • 141 — Lance Loughton, Morgan
  • 143 — Zaylin McCleary, Morgan
  • 144 — Coltin Powerll, Ogden
  • 145 — Jordan Hunt, Grantsville
  • 150 — Cayson VanBeekum, Ben Lomond
  • 153 — Cole VanBeekum, Ben Lomond
  • 155 — Ben Daybell, Grantsville
  • 156 — Carter Waddell, Ogden
  • 157 — Corbin Hall, Ogden
  • 157 — JJ Compton, Morgan

Region 14

Final standings

Stroke average — School

  • 312 — Union
  • 330.14 — Juab
  • 340.28 — Delta
  • 350.14 — Manti
  • 373.85 — North Sanpete

Final individual standings

Stroke average — School

  • 73 — Tytan Birchell, Union
  • 75.83 — Brooks Burgess, Union
  • 77.5 — Brady Mecham, Union
  • 79.5 — Quintin Evans, Manti
  • 80.83 — Weston Bosh, Juab
  • 81 — Kauner Kay, Juab
  • 83.16 — Jimmy Rosenbeck, Juab
  • 84.33 — Cam Frandsen, Union
  • 84.5 — Dax Bliss, Delta
  • 84.5 — Caden Meinhardt, Delta

Final tournament

At Cove View Golf Course

  • 75 — Weston Bosh, Juab
  • 76 — Tytan Birchell, Union
  • 77 — Quintin Evans, Manti
  • 78 — Brady Mecham, Union
  • 79 — Brooks Burgess, Union
  • 79 — Blake Mecham, Union
  • 79 — Caden Meinhardt, Delta
  • 79 — Kyler Davies, Delta
  • 81 — Dax Bliss, Delta
  • 82 — Brennan Mecham, Union
  • 82 — Kauner Kay, Juab

Region 15

Final standings

Stroke average — School

  • 352.8 — Judge Memorial
  • 361.3 — Juan Diego
  • 416.4 — Summit Academy
  • 435.4 — Providence
  • 447.5 — ALA

Final individual standings

Stroke average — School

  • 82.2 — Eamonn Dolan, Juan Diego
  • 82.3 — Rhys Runnels, Judge Memorial
  • 84.2 — Cayson Duffin, Summit Academy
  • 86.2 — Aiden Maxfield, Summit Academy
  • 88 — Pierce Isaac, Judge Memorial
  • 91.3 — William Connolly, Juan Diego
  • 91.5 — Spencer Kane, Juan Diego
  • 92 — Zach Farr, Judge Memorial
  • 95.3 — Parker Tenney, Juan Diego
  • 97.2 — Matthew Evans, Judge Memorial
  • 97.8 — Gaige Morgan, ALA
  • 98.3 — Bryson Newport, Juan Diego

Final tournament (Sept. 21)

At Solider Hollow

  • 83 — Easton Dolan, Juan Diego
  • 83 — Rhys Runnels, Judge Memorial
  • 83 — Pierce Isaac, Judge Memorial
  • 88 — Cayson Duffin, Summit Academy
  • 90 — Zach Farr, Judge Memorial
  • 91 — Aiden Maxfield, Summit Academy
  • 92 — William Connolly, Juan Diego
  • 92 — Steven Yang, Judge Memorial
  • 93 — Spencer Kane, Juan Diego
  • 94 — Matthew Evans, Judge Memorial
