High school volleyball Thursday highlights: Skyridge overcomes weak first set, North Sevier narrowly takes it in Region 16 slugfest

After a lackluster first set, Skyridge made sure to clean up the mistakes and not give Corner Canyon another set en route to the win.

Skyridge had some nice performances from Madi Standifird with 13 kills, Olivia Marshall who had 12 and Mary Nahinu, who had 17 digs.

After this win, Skyridge remains just a game behind Lone Peak in Region 4 standings.

“It was a great match,” said Skyridge coach Silver Fonua. I feel like we are evenly matched in many ways. Corner Canyon did a great job of making adjustments from our last match.

They were blocking us a ton in the 1st and 2nd set. We then made adjustments to our setting in the 3rd set to make our hitters job easier. Libero Mary Nahinu was scrappy all night. Her defense was on point tonight, giving us many opportunities to get kills.”

Fremont evened up its Region 1 record after taking down the Layton Lancers in three straight sets.

Though the final score was 3-0, Layton definitely didn’t give the Silverwolves an easy win, with the sets going to 23-25, 23-25 and 21-25. It was a solid bounce back win for Fremont after falling against Clearfield on Tuesday.

“They played very in sync today and worked well as a team,” said Fremont coach Analaine Mailoto.

Weber shook off an early 0-2 start and took three sets in a row to beat Clearfield on the road.

After Weber took back the momentum, it was tough for the Falcons to recover and the game went down to a tight 19-17 finish in the fifth set.

Weber’s Havi Montano had a great game with 21 kills, 5 aces and 11 digs.

“We started off super rocky, and Clearfield was doing a great job of being aggressive from the service line. I’m glad we decided to respond in the third set and overcome some of the mental setbacks we were experiencing,” said Weber coach Renae Davis.

“5th sets are so much fun and I’m glad we were able to come out on top.”

North Sevier took the victory 3-2 in a Region 16 slugfest against North Summit.

North Sevier seemed like it was cruising its way to a win after taking the first two sets comfortably, but North Summit rallied and took the following two sets 32-30 and 25-23.

In the final set, the Wolves stayed strong and took it 15-13.

“Our focus for the night was shake it off and step up. I think they did just that,” said North Sevier coach Michelle Roberts.

Parowan showed some real tenacity Thursday night after coming back from an 0-2 deficit against South Sevier.

The Rams executed from the start with 25-19 and 26-24 set wins, but Parowan was able to hold on and continue its undefeated season behind some great plays from Layni Williams who set up her teammates well, and Paige Felder who took control of the net.

“South Sevier came out ready and prepared for us. They got us rattled in a way that no other team has, but we weathered the storm,” said Parowan coach Macey Yardley.

“We matched their intensity and once we got our feet under us and got some rhythm, we were able to pull ahead.”

