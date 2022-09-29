Four funniest moments of general conference

Soon, Latter-day Saints will huddle around their televisions or radios and hear the familiar voice announcing the start to general conference. This semiannual event is like a spiritual Super Bowl for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — a marathon of a weekend that brings church members closer to God and Jesus Christ.

Here are some of the funniest moments from general conferences in the past.

Elder Uchtdorf: What does this have to do with airplanes?

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf is known for making jokes about airplanes. In his October 2010 talk “Of Things That Matter Most,” he tells a story and then, according to LDS Living, asks the audience an essential question.

Elder Holland: Dinosaur Memes

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, in his talk “Tomorrow the Lord Will Do Wonders Among You” from April 2016, shared a meme (at 3:58 in the video) of a dinosaur with two little kids. Was this the first meme ever shown in general conference? It may have been.

President Eyring: Joke about his parents

President Henry B. Eyring gave a general conference talk in October 2013 called “To My Grandchildren.” In this talk, he shared a funny story about his mother and father. This moment was referenced in a Deseret News article.

According to the Ensign, he said, “My father and my mother were very different from each other. My mother was a singer and an artist. My father loved chemistry. Once at a symphony concert, my mother was surprised when my father stood up and began to leave before the applause began.

“My mother asked him where he was going. His response was, in all innocence: ‘Well, it’s over, isn’t it?’ Only the gentle influence of the Holy Ghost got him there with her in the first place and brought him back to concerts time and time again.”

Elder Holland: ‘Half to do’ conference note

In the April 2022 general conference, Elder Holland gave a talk called “Fear Not: Believe Only!” During the talk, he showed a note from a young child about why we “half to do” conference that also calls conference boring, as the audience laughs.