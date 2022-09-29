A look at the uniforms Utah will wear against Oregon State

Utah is back home to face Oregon State, which took No. 6 USC to the wire last week in a 17-14 loss.

The Utes will be wearing their throwback uniforms for the homecoming game, announcing their choice with a video of Devin Kaufusi, Karene Reid and Gabe Reid eating at The Pie Pizzeria on campus.

Utah will be wearing a white helmet with the “interlocking UU” logo, red jerseys with white numbers and red pants.

It’s the first time this season the Utes have worn this uniform combination. Utah has worn the “interlocking UU” helmet before, to open up the season at Florida.

Related What stands out about the Utes to Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith

Utah takes on Oregon State at 12 p.m. MDT. The game will be televised on Pac-12 Network.

