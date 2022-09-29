Are national experts picking Utah over Oregon State? What about BYU over Utah State?

In Week 5, No. 12 Utah hosts Oregon State on Saturday afternoon while No. 19 BYU plays Utah State in Provo on Thursday night.

While both the Utes and Cougars are favored in these games, both contests offer some intriguing storylines.

Oregon State is 3-1 and coming off a 17-14 loss to No. 6 USC, where the Beavers led before giving up a touchdown with just over a minute left in the game.

Utah State is 1-3, but Thursday’s matchup represents what could be the final game between these rivals for awhile as BYU joins the Big 12 next year.

Here’s what four national publications predict for those games.

USA Today

Six USA Today experts were unanimous on picking Utah and BYU to win:

Oregon State at No. 12 Utah



Scooby Axson: Utah.

Jace Evans: Utah.

Paul Myerberg: Utah.

Erick Smith: Utah.

Eddie Timanus: Utah.

Dan Wolken: Utah.

Utah State at No. 19 BYU



Scooby Axson: BYU.

Jace Evans: BYU.

Paul Myerberg: BYU.

Erick Smith: BYU.

Eddie Timanus: BYU.

Dan Wolken: BYU.

Athlon Sports

A panel of three Athlon Sports experts picked the winner for every FBS game and were also unanimous on Utah and BYU:

Oregon State at No. 12 Utah



Steve Lassan: Utah.

Mark Ross: Utah.

Ben Weinrib: Utah.

Utah State at No. 19 BYU



Steve Lassan: BYU.

Mark Ross: BYU.

Ben Weinrib: BYU.

Sporting News

Sporting News’ Bill Bender took a look at the key storylines in each game involving an AP Top 25 team.

Oregon State at No. 12 Utah

“The Beavers are coming off a heart-breaking loss against USC, and now they face a tough road test at Utah. … The last two meetings have been one-score games. This one follows that trend,” Bender wrote.



Prediction: Utah 34, Oregon State 27.

Utah State at No. 19 BYU

“It’s been a struggle for the Aggies, who are 1-3 and average three turnovers per game. That’s a recipe for disaster against the Cougars. BYU quarterback Jaren Hall has just one interception this season, and BYU will win here,” Bender wrote.



Prediction: BYU 42, Utah State 19.

Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller, too, broke down every game featuring a Top 25 team.

Oregon State at No. 12 Utah

“Though it lost, Oregon State was easily the more impressive team in its 17-14 contest against USC. The Beavers did an incredible job on defense against what previously looked like an unstoppable passing game. In fact, Oregon State has allowed just two passing touchdowns while intercepting six tosses,” Miller wrote.

“... OSU quarterback Chance Nolan is at least a bit of a rushing threat, but he’s no (Florida’s Anthony) Richardson. He also threw four interceptions against USC, so I’ll go with Utah getting revenge for last year’s loss in Corvallis. This should be a sneaky great game, though, even with its unusual start time.”



Prediction: Utah 28, Oregon State 23.

Utah State at No. 19 BYU

“Utah State sure has dropped off a cliff after going 11-3 one season ago. Getting blown out by Alabama was to be expected, but subsequently losing by 28 at home to Weber State was quite the eye-opener,” Miller wrote.

“It’s still unclear whether BYU is a legitimate threat to reach a New Year’s Six bowl, but the Cougars should have no problem taking care of business.”

