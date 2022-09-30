Is Olive Garden’s never-ending pasta bowl finally back?

Two years ago, the never-ending pasta bowl at Olive Garden was taken off the menu, disappointing many fans.

After its brief hiatus, Olive Garden is bringing this offering back, but for a limited time only, according to The Hill.

Is Olive Garden’s never-ending pasta bowl coming back?

Starting Oct. 3, diners can enjoy this pasta bowl, served with a side of soup or salad and Olive Garden’s famous breadsticks, for $13.99.

“Our guests love our Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion, and we are excited to be able to offer it again for the first time in two years,” said Jaime Bunker, senior vice president of marketing at Olive Garden, adding that it represents what customers expect when dining at Olive Garden: “never-ending, abundant, craveable Italian food at an everyday value,” per Forbes

Why is Olive Garden’s never-ending pasta bowl coming back?

The high demand for this dish and a return to “pre-pandemic dining habits” made it “the right time to bring back the offer and give our loyal guests even more of a reason to visit our restaurants,” Bunker said.

The Italian food chain has been hinting at the returning of the never-ending pasta bowl on TikTok, featuring one video with the caption, “Something is coming.”

One fan commented, “it better be never ending pasta that’s my favorite thing ever,” to which Olive Garden replied, “Good things come to those who wait. Keep tuning in.”

How long is Olive Garden’s never-ending pasta bowl coming back for?

Although the chain seems more than willing to listen to fans right now, it was only last winter when CEO Ricardo Cardenas said that the deal had a “negative impact” and that they didn’t know “if or when” the never-ending pasta would come back, as Business Insider reported.

And this time around, the deal is for a limited time only.

