High school girls soccer Tuesday highlights: Riverton shuts out Herriman, Box Elder wins in overtime

Four goals and four assists from six different Sentinel players proved to be too much for the Miners to handle.

A steady flow of offense and defense allowed Mountain Ridge to outscore Bingham 2-0 in each half. It was a solid win for the Sentinels, who improve to 8-2 on the season.

“I was really happy with the maturity of the girls today. Bingham is a very good team, and the girls showed a lot of maturity in how they handled the pressure of the game as well as the 100 + degree heat,” Mountain Ridge coach Jeremy King said.

“We were really patient in our attack today which led to finding gaps and open players that lead to goals. Our defense was great! We have great leadership on our back line, and they were a key factor in picking up a big win today.”

The defending 6A champions improved to 3-1 in Region 3 after defeating the Herriman Mustangs.

With help from goalkeeper Jade Goulding, the Silverwolves made sure they didn’t even give the Mustangs a chance and Marley Johnson and Ellie Anderson each contributed a goal.

“The girls really connected passes well and played together as a team defensively. Ellie Anderson scored on a free kick from 25 yards out - a real banger,” said Riverton coach Paul Moizer.

Box Elder stole one away from Bountiful in overtime to get the win.

The Bees ended the half with a single goal lead, but the Redhawks evened things up in the second half to push it to overtime.

Box Elder was determined to not let history repeat after losing in overtime last week, and Serena Mackley made sure it didn’t, kicking in the golden goal for Box Elder.

“I think losing to Bonneville last week in OT left a bad taste in our mouth. We didn’t want to feel that again, so we found our dark place and pushed through!” said Box Elder coach Cloee Marble.

Desert Hills defended home Tuesday against the visiting Cedar City Reds to get to 7-3 on the season.

The Thunder got the win behind goals from Kamri Yorgenson and Kooper Dennison, two assists from Ellie Hendrix and a shutout from Aisey Gargano. With a pair of 1-0 halves, Desert Hills handed Cedar City only its second loss on the season.

“We set a goal to come out and possess the ball and work it up the field. We did that and we were able to find runs into the attack allowing us to create some great goal scoring opportunities. We needed the win to also climb back on top of our region. The girls are playing well as a team. We still have lots of work ahead of us but are improving each game,” said Desert Hills coach Benji Nelson.

Richfield tightened up its defense in the second half to take the victory on the road Tuesday night.

After ending the first half with a 3-2 lead, it was anyone’s game. The Wildcats stayed cool and secured the win in the second half. Four separate Richfield players notched goals for the game.

“The team did a great job adjusting to the speed of play a turf field creates. They dominated possession and created many good opportunities throughout the game,” said Richfield coach David Tait.

A second half offensive flurry broke a first half stalemate as Hunter took the win Tuesday evening.

Following last week’s unfortunate loss in overtime to Roy, Hunter cleaned up some mistakes, and the victory puts the Wolverines at 5-1 in Region 2 play