High school volleyball Tuesday highlights: Copper Hills, Mountain View roll to easy wins, North Summit prevails in five

Mountain View used a season-high .368 hitting percentage to defeat Lehi in straight sets Tuesday night. The victory is the fifth straight to start 2022 for Mountain View.

The 5A runner-up last season, the Bruins have only dropped two sets this season and look primed to make a run at the state title again this season.

“It’s really exciting to see our offense clicking better and better each match. Our attackers are so versatile and getting lots of kills from all around the court,” Mountain View head coach Dave Neeley said.

The Bruins have two more region matches before heading to Las Vegas next week to face off against top-10 nationally ranked Bishop Gorman.

After suffering a straight-set defeat at the hands of Corner Canyon a week ago, Copper Hills rebounded in a strong way, defeating Davis (8-3) in straight sets Tuesday night.

With the win, the Grizzlies improved to 7-4 and seized some precious momentum as they get ready to dive into region play next week.

“The team really stepped up and worked together tonight. We have mixed up some positions and overall it was an improvement. We have recognized where are game is lacking and they have been putting in the work. They are are hard working group of girls. I’m excited to see what this group can do,” Copper Hills head coach Kylie Bussell said.

With a 10-win Union team paying a visit to its gym, North Summit (8-6) put together one of its best performances of the season, securing what ended up being a five-set victory.

Up two sets to none, the Braves had a chance to secure the win in the third set with a 22-18 lead, but Union turned the rally on, not only winning the third set, but the fourth as well.

Despite dropping two straight sets, North Summit delivered in the game’s final points, narrowly winning by a score of 15-13.

“We started slow in the fifth set, we finally got ahead, even though Union kept fighting. It was a good win for us. I think it is the first time we have beat them in several years,” North Summit head coach Samantha Stephens said.

Tied at one set apiece after two, the Sentinels took control of the match, claiming the third and fourth sets to cruise to a comfortable victory Tuesday night.

“We got into rhythm early in the match and actually had a rare set with zero errors in the first set,” Mountain Ridge head coach Bryan Nicholson said. “Woods Cross did a great job in the second set getting us out of system and we were able to respond in the third and fourth by serving tough and playing aggressive at the net.”

After dropping its opening match to Skyridge in a five-set thriller, Mountain Ridge has been on a tear, winning 11 of its last 12. With Region 3 matches around the corner, the Sentinels may have their toughest tests still ahead of them, but as of now it looks as though they could be a sleeper team in 6A.

“We are super happy with how we have started the season and have really started to gel as a team, we know we have to be at our best when November comes around,” Nicholson said.

Last season, the Parowan Rams finished with just six wins in 24 matches. But after its straight-set victory over Gunnison Tuesday night, Parowan matched its 2021 win total and improved to 6-0 on the season.

The Rams have dropped only one set in the six opening matches.

“We did a great job of staying in control and limiting our errors (tonight). Our serve receive remained solid and we saw a big improvement in our numbers behind the service line...After tonight’s win we are heading into some tough region play. We’ve got some fine tuning to do, but we are totally thrilled and look forward to the challenge,” Parowan head coach Macey Yardley said.

