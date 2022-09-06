It’s closed on Sundays, but is Chick-fil-A open on holidays?

Chick-fil-A is famous for its chicken, but it’s also famous for being closed on Sundays. The chicken chain addressed the reason for being closed on Sundays in a 2009 press release — CEO Truett Cathy implemented the policy due to his religious beliefs.

The company said in the press release, “Cathy’s practice of closing his restaurants on Sunday is unique to the restaurant business and a testament to his faith in God. Within the first week of business at his Dwarf Grill restaurant in Hapeville, Ga. more than 60 years ago, Cathy knew that he would not deal with money on the ‘Lord’s Day.’”

Chick-fil-A also added that it believes giving employees the day off each week shows that the company “truly values a balance between work and family.”

It’s well-known that Chick-fil-A is closed on Sundays, but are the restaurants closed on holidays?

If a holiday falls on a Sunday, the chain stays closed. According to Holiday Hours, Chick-fil-A is closed on Easter (which always falls on a Sunday), Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. It opens late on Labor Day, but on holidays like Columbus Day, Christmas Eve or New Year’s Day, the chain remains open at its regular hours.