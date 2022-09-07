Marvel’s ‘She-Hulk’ is using post-credits scenes in a different way

“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” is rated TV-14.

“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” is rewarding viewers for their patience — every episode of the show will feature end-credits scenes.

The Marvel series follows Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a lawyer who stumbles on to Hulk-like powers after her blood fuses with the blood of Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), transforming her into the She-Hulk.

Showrunner and head writer Jessica Gao has previously explained her love for the snippets that run after the show.

“I love end-credit scenes. I love staying in the theater and waiting for the end-credit scenes for all Marvel movies. I love end-credit scenes that aren’t in Marvel movies. I love end-credit scenes in any movie,” Gao told Collider.

“It just always feels like an extra special little treat. It feels like a little reward for your patience. It’s always a fun bonus. So, it was always just a part of it. I always wanted end-credit scenes. And for comedy writers, if you tell them they get to write more jokes, they’re gonna write more jokes,” she said.

What to expect from the ‘She-Hulk’ post-credits scenes?

Based on Gao’s comments, “She-Hulk” may use the post-credits scenes to squeeze in a few extra jokes. For example, in Episode 2’s scene, She-Hulk is using her superstrength to carry jugs of water into the house to help out her parents, bringing comedic relief to the show.

At the same time, Marvel has frequently used post-credits scenes to give the audience clues of future developments in the franchise. The show could also use these scenes to end on a cliffhanger.

How did post-credits scenes become a part of Marvel?

It all started with the release of “Iron Man.” The movie featured a post-credits scene where Samuel L. Jackson makes an appearance as Nick Fury, telling Tony Stark all about the “Avengers Initiative.”

This scene expanded and revealed details about the Marvel universe, thus creating an audience obsession with post-credits scenes.

Sure, Marvel didn’t exclusively come up with the idea, but it has created more excitement around it. According to MovieWeb, “over 45 individual scenes have been created and used in mid- and end-credits positions” in Marvel movies, and the only project to not include one was “Avengers: Endgame.”

That number is going up with the “She-Hulk” series.