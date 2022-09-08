Has BYU football ever beaten future Big 12 foe Baylor?

BYU football will open the home slate of its 2022 season with a matchup against Baylor this Saturday, a contest featuring two teams that will be conference mates next year when the Cougars join the Big 12.
Here’s what has happened between the Cougars and Bears in previous matchups.
All-time history between BYU and Baylor football
Baylor leads the all-time series with BYU, 2-1. The Bears won the first matchup in 1983, then again last season. The Cougars beat Baylor in 1984.
- The Bears rushed for 303 yards in controlling the tempo of their 38-24 win over BYU midway through the 2021 season.
- Baylor went on to win the Big 12 championship last year, and are the favorite to win the league again in 2022.
- The first game between the schools was a competitive one, as the Bears scored a touchdown in the final minute to beat BYU 40-36 in Waco, Texas, in 1983. It was the Cougars’ lone loss that season.
- BYU’s lone win in the series was a part of the Cougars’ 1984 national championship season, and is the only other time that the two teams have met in Provo.
- One week after opening the season with a win at then-No. 3 Pittsburgh, the Cougars rolled to a 47-13 win over Baylor in 1984 highlighted by Robbie Bosco throwing for 363 yards and six touchdowns.