Has BYU football ever beaten future Big 12 foe Baylor?

BYU football will open the home slate of its 2022 season with a matchup against Baylor this Saturday, a contest featuring two teams that will be conference mates next year when the Cougars join the Big 12.

Here’s what has happened between the Cougars and Bears in previous matchups.

All-time history between BYU and Baylor football

Baylor leads the all-time series with BYU, 2-1. The Bears won the first matchup in 1983, then again last season. The Cougars beat Baylor in 1984.

