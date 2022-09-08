High school volleyball: Thursday night highlights include Syracuse holding off Weber, Mountain View staying perfect

The Titans held off a massive comeback to beat the Warriors in a Region 1 matchup. Syracuse had a 2-0 advantage on Weber after claiming the second set in a tough one, 29-27. The Warriors then rallied to take the next two sets, including largest point margin of the night in the fourth, but the Titans regrouped and eked out the fifth set to come away with their fourth-straight win and get to 2-0 in region play.

Senior Tehan Mo’o led with 12 kills and served four aces, while junior Brilyn Jensen had 21 assists. On defense, senior Kambree Rodriguez led with 21 digs, and junior Meredith Beickel had three blocks.

“I’m not sure how we did it, but we did get the win and it was not pretty. We are struggling right now with consistency in many areas. But, we will get back to work tomorrow and figure it out,” Syracuse coach Corrie Vigil said.

Mountain View swept Orem for their fifth sweep victory in the Bruins’ six games. The Tigers had not been swept in a 3-set match all season, but the Bruins made short work of them, winning every set by eight points or more. Mountain View set itself up for a battle of unbeatens next Tuesday when Timpview visits.

“Tonight was another really good serving match for us, with 13 aces and only 5 errors. We’ve been able to put a lot of pressure on our opponents with tough serving in all six rotations,” Mountain View coach Dave Neeley said.

Salem Hills got off to a great start in Region 9 with a sweep of Spanish Fork. The Skyhawks controlled the game with convincing leads, and they finished it off with a runaway match point in the third set, 25-11. Senior Tessa Treanor led the offense with 19 kill and four aces. She and senior Grace Holley led on defense with 14 and 21 digs, respectively.

“The girls played well and we are still working to find our groove. We served well which allowed us to have a strong and diverse offense. It was a nice win to start region play,” Salem Hills coach Kathy Treanor said.

Ogden kept up in the Region 13 race with a solid win over South Summit. Senior Rees Bockwoldt led the offense with 20 kills and four aces. On defense, senior Olivia Blackford notched 22 digs. The Tigers collected their fourth-straight win and are 1-0 to start region play.

“It is a lot of fun to watch these girls play right now. They come focused everyday to practice and work to get better each day, not just for themselves but for the team. Offensively I am so impressed with them this year. Megan Aardema, our setter, is doing an excellent job of getting the ball where it needs to go, and as a team we have confidence in all of our hitters to be able to get the job done,” Ogden coach Bradley Hulse said.

Piute moved to 7-4 overall with another win over a 2A team, this time taking down Gunnison Valley. The Thunderbirds surrendered the second set but came back strong, retaking the lead, 3-1, and smashing the Bulldogs in the fourth set, 25-12, for the win.

“We were real pleased with our serving that is slowly becoming a great weapon for our team,” Piute coach Eric Jessen said.

Kanab scored a solid win in Region 19, rallying from a 1-0 deficit to claim the next three sets and the match.

“Our girls dug deep and fought to the end,” Kanab coach Kamie Houston said.

