Will ‘The Crown’ mention Queen Elizabeth II’s death?

Following the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death at the age of 96, fans of the hit Netflix series “The Crown” started wondering how — or if — the show will address the death of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

Here’s what we know about the upcoming season — and what to expect down the road.

When does Season 5 of ‘The Crown’ come out?

Netflix notes that Season 5 of “The Crown” is “coming soon.” The season is reportedly coming in November, with the sixth and final season hitting the platform in the winter of 2023, according to What’s on Netflix.

What will happen to Queen Elizabeth II during Season 5 of ‘The Crown’?

Following Claire Foy’s and Olivia Colman’s portrayals in earlier seasons, Imelda Staunton (Professor Umbridge from the “Harry Potter” series) stars as Queen Elizabeth II in the final two seasons of “The Crown.”

“I’m following two extraordinary actresses, but I’m also following one extraordinary human being, which is the Queen,” Staunton said, per Digital Spy. “Because she’s so much in a lot of our lives and we know how she looks and how she sounds.”

Season 5, specifically, will follow Elizabeth during the early to mid-1990s, according to the entertainment site We Got This Covered.

This includes the year 1992 — dubbed by the queen as her “annus horribilis,” a Latin phrase meaning “horrible year.”

“‘The Crown’ Season 5 will depict the stormiest point of the monarch’s reign: the notorious annus horribilus,” Decider reported. “The mid-’90s was a time that tested the monarchy like never before.”

The tumultuous period marks a time of “controversy and distrust in the royal family,” according to We Got This Covered, including the marriages of three of the queen’s four children ending in divorce, a fire at Windsor Castle and public outcry over the queen’s finances — leading the royals to start paying income tax.

The fifth season will also reportedly include Princess Diana’s tragic death in 1997, per Decider.

Will ‘The Crown’ touch on Queen Elizabeth II’s death?

“The Crown” has already begun filming for its sixth and final season. Shortly after Queen Elizabeth II’s death, Peter Morgan, writer of “The Crown,” told Deadline that the crew will likely “stop filming out of respect” for a period of time.

“‘The Crown’ is a love letter to her and I’ve nothing to add for now, just silence and respect,” Morgan told Deadline. “I expect we will stop filming out of respect, too.”

At the moment, it appears “The Crown” will not touch on Queen Elizabeth II’s death in its final season. In writing the series, Morgan has said he didn’t want to get too close to the modern era — the final season is reportedly set in the 2000s.

“I try to keep focused on history and not the present day,” he previously told The Hollywood Reporter. “I like to make sure there is at least a generation between the events I’m writing about and what’s going on all around me.”

Season 6 was initially supposed to end in 2002, but Morgan is now reportedly planning to end it in 2005 — the year Prince Charles married Camilla Parker Bowles, per The New York Post.

“Series 6 will not bring us any closer to present-day,” Morgan previously told Deadline.