Thursday, September 8, 2022 | 
Politics

How Donald Trump and other former U.S. presidents reacted to Queen Elizabeth’s passing

Former presidents from Carter to Trump expressed their admiration for the queen

By  Joshua Lee
President Donald Trump and Queen Elizabeth II inspect a Guard of Honour, formed of the Coldstream Guards at Windsor Castle.

President Donald Trump and Queen Elizabeth II inspect a Guard of Honour, formed of the Coldstream Guards at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, on July 13, 2018. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.

Matt Dunham, Associated Press

Former U.S. presidents expressed their condolences and released statements of sympathy soon after the passing of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. 

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump

“Melania and I will always cherish our time together with the queen,” former president Donald Trump said in a statement. “What a grand and beautiful lady she was — there was nobody like her!”

Trump praised the queen’s “historic and remarkable reign” and her leadership advancing diplomatic objectives shared with the United States and others. “May God bless the Queen, may she reign forever in our hearts, and may God hold her and Prince Philip in abiding care,” wrote president Trump on Truth Social.

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama

“Michelle and I were lucky enough to come to know Her Majesty, and she meant a great deal to us,” former president Barack Obama said on Twitter. He chronicled her reign of 70 years by highlighting her task of “helming one of the world’s greatest democracies” starting at age 25, becoming the first-ever female royal to serve on active military duty and reigning over periods of prosperity. 

Obama noted that Elizabeth was known for listening deeply, thinking strategically and was “responsible for considerable diplomatic achievements.” He said he wished to join in the celebration of her life and mourning her passing.

President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush

“Laura and I were honored to have known Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” former president George W. Bush said in a statement. “Spending time at Buckingham Palace, and having tea with Her Majesty — and her Corgis — is among our fondest memories of the presidency.”

Bush described her as a woman of “great intellect, charm, and wit.” Noting her steady resolve and confidence, Bush said, Americans are grateful for her strong and steadfast friendship.

President Bill Clinton and first lady Hillary Clinton

“Hillary and I mourn the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” former president Bill Clinton wrote in a statement, “and we join with people across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, and all around the world, in giving thanks for her extraordinary life.”

“In sunshine or storm, she was a source of stability, serenity, and strength,” Clinton said. He remarked on how she helped Britain navigate great transformations with unfailing grace, dignity and genuine care for her people.

President Jimmy Carter and first lady Rosalynn Carter

“Rosalynn and I extend our condolences to the family of Queen Elizabeth II and the citizens of the United Kingdom. Her dignity, graciousness, and sense of duty have been an inspiration, and we join the millions around the world in mourning a remarkable leader,” former president Jimmy Carter’s statement reads in its entirety.

