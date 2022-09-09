When does ‘Virgin River’ Season 5 come out?

After the fourth season of “Virgin River” hit Netflix this July, fans are eagerly awaiting “Virgin River” Season 5. Here’s everything we know about the fifth season — and what fans can expect.

Driving the news: According to Decider, Netflix renewed “Virgin River” for both a fourth and fifth season in September 2021.



According to What’s on Netflix, Season 5 was originally slated to begin production in March 2022. It was then delayed to July 2022 for unknown reasons.

Production officially began July 2022 and will end November 2022, according to What’s on Netflix.

What they’re saying: While the “Virgin River” Season 5 release date hasn’t been revealed, fans can expect Season 5 to be released in the summer of 2023.



The show’s newest showrunner, Patrick Sean Smith, discussed Season 5 with Salon. “I hope (the next season) comes out next year. I don’t know when.”

“I’m hoping that Season 5 will feel like the previous seasons, but with new ways into the characters you already know about,” Smith continued.

Details: Fans are likely eager to see certain storylines playing out — especially Mel and Jack’s relationship progressing. After it was revealed that Jack was the father of Mel’s baby, and not Mel’s deceased husband Mark, Jack proposed.

