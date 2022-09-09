Facebook Twitter
When does ‘Virgin River’ Season 5 come out?

The fourth season of the hit Netflix show ‘Virgin River’ premiered earlier this year. When will ‘Virgin River’ Season 5 be released?

By  Natalie Issa
Dan Payne as Nate and Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes in Season 4 of “Virgin River.”

After the fourth season of “Virgin River” hit Netflix this July, fans are eagerly awaiting “Virgin River” Season 5. Here’s everything we know about the fifth season — and what fans can expect.

Driving the news: According to Decider, Netflix renewed “Virgin River” for both a fourth and fifth season in September 2021.

  • According to What’s on Netflix, Season 5 was originally slated to begin production in March 2022. It was then delayed to July 2022 for unknown reasons.
  • Production officially began July 2022 and will end November 2022, according to What’s on Netflix.

What they’re saying: While the “Virgin River” Season 5 release date hasn’t been revealed, fans can expect Season 5 to be released in the summer of 2023.

  • The show’s newest showrunner, Patrick Sean Smith, discussed Season 5 with Salon. “I hope (the next season) comes out next year. I don’t know when.”
  • “I’m hoping that Season 5 will feel like the previous seasons, but with new ways into the characters you already know about,” Smith continued.

Details: Fans are likely eager to see certain storylines playing out — especially Mel and Jack’s relationship progressing. After it was revealed that Jack was the father of Mel’s baby, and not Mel’s deceased husband Mark, Jack proposed.

  • Martin Henderson, who plays Jack in the series, spoke to Glamour about Season 5. “What I’m hoping in season 5 is actually seeing (Jack and Mel) get closer together through adversity rather than being pushed apart, because I actually think the audiences love that.”
  • “You’ve got to have some bumps, but seeing them mature and deepen their love is going to be nice,” Henderson explained.

