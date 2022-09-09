‘Beauty and the Beast’ is getting a prequel, how have other Disney+ prequels fared?

“Tale as old as time, song as old as rhyme,” the story of Beauty and the Beast has been around for centuries. Originating from a French folk tale, one of the first written narrative forms of this tale is by Jeanne-Marie LePrince de Beaumont. Now, Luke Evans says, a prequel spinoff series is in the works.

What is the “Beauty and the Beast” prequel series going to be?

Evans, who played Gaston in the 2017 live-action film, did an interview with Entertainment Weekly on Thursday. He said that he and Josh Gad (who played LeFou) will debut their Gaston and LeFou series sometime soon.

Evans explained the delay, “We just wanna make sure that it is absolutely the best it can be, and if that means we just have to wait a little longer to finesse certain pieces of it, then that’s what we’re going to do because this is a very important legacy.”

He promised that it will happen “in the near future.” Evans hinted at possible elements of the prequel series, such as delving into the past of both Gaston and LeFou and how the two met. When asked about other details, like will the show go more into how LeFou, Gad’s character, is gay, Evans said, “Who knows? I’m not sure.”

People Magazine added that show will also feature Rita Ora as a singer.

How have other Disney+ prequels done?