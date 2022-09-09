Where Utah, BYU, Utah State land in college football power rankings right now

Editor’s note: Each week during the 2022 college football season, the Deseret News will update the latest rankings for BYU, Utah and Utah State from a variety of national publications and metrics to track their progression throughout the year.

Utah and BYU remain in the public conversation following the first full week of the 2022 college football season.

Here’s how Utah, BYU and Utah State stacked up in a variety of national rankings and advanced metrics following Week 1, when Utah lost 29-26 to Florida, BYU beat South Florida 50-21 and Utah State lost to No. 1 Alabama, 55-0.

Top 25 power rankings

ESPN



Utah, No. 16

BYU, No. 22

Andrea Adelson on Utah: “The Utes played the type of game they wanted to against Florida but have to be lamenting the missed opportunities after a 29-26 loss.”

Kyle Bonagura on BYU: "No slow start here. Before the first quarter had even concluded, BYU had its opener against South Florida all sewn up, and went on to score the game's first 38 points before halftime."

CBS Sports



Utah, No. 7

BYU, No. 20

Dennis Dodd on Utah: “You could hear the groan from here to Salt Lake City when Cam Rising threw that interception at Florida with 17 seconds left. How do the Utes recover?”

Dennis Dodd on BYU: "For those of you wondering who the new dominant team is going to be in the future Big 12, behold the Cougars. They scored 38 unanswered at one point, throttling South Florida 50-21. Alabama is 24-2 in its last 26. BYU is 22-4."

Athlon Sports



Utah, No. 13

BYU, No. 16

Steve Lassan on Utah: “Two missed scoring opportunities inside of the six-yard line — including an interception in the end zone with less than 20 seconds left — will haunt the Utes in a 29-26 loss at Florida.”

Steve Lassan on BYU: "Dominant. That's the easiest way to sum up BYU's 50-21 victory over USF on Saturday."

Advanced metrics

USA Today Jeff Sagarin ratings



Utah, No. 13

BYU, No. 36

Utah State, No. 94

ESPN Football Power Index



Utah, No. 19

BYU, No. 28

Utah State, No. 102

All 131 FBS teams re-rankings

USA Today



Utah, No. 17 (dropped 10 spots)

BYU, No. 21 (dropped one spot)

Utah State, No. 85 (dropped 19 spots)

CBS Sports



Utah, No. 13 (dropped nine spots)

BYU, No. 21 (climbed five spots)

Utah State, No. 70 (dropped seven spots)

The Athletic

