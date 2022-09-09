Facebook Twitter
Friday, September 9, 2022 | 
What will happen to London Fashion Week after the queen’s death?

With London Fashion Week beginning during a national period of mourning, the British Fashion Council announced some major changes, and two major brands canceled shows

By  Megan Fisher
Fashion from Proenza Schouler spring summer 2023 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Friday Sept. 9, 2022, in New York. How will Queen Elizabeth’s death affect Fashion Week?

Bebeto Matthews, Associated Press

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, the British Fashion Council announced drastic changes to the schedule of London Fashion Week, which is slated to run from Sept. 16 to Sept. 20. 

What was British the Fashion Council’s press statement?

Per Vogue Business, the fashion council released a statement to the press on Thursday evening, reading in part:

London Fashion Week is a business-to-business event, and an important moment for designers to show their collections at a specific moment in the fashion calendar, we recognise the work that goes into this moment. Therefore, shows and presentations of collections can continue, but we are asking that designers respect the mood of the nation and period of national mourning by considering the timing of their image release.

The council recommended that events such as store openings or afterparties be canceled or postponed. Even posting images from shows and presentations on social media should be held off until after the period of national mourning has passed. 

The also suggested that retailers close their doors immediately for 24 hours, as well as the day of the funeral, and that all employees should wear a black wristband. 

The date of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral has not been formally announced, but is expected to be held around 10 days after her death, either on the Sept. 18 or 19. Those dates coincide with London Fashion Week.

The council said that all shows and presentations set for the day of the funeral will be rescheduled. 

Which fashion stores canceled shows and closed up shop?

Early Friday morning, the fashion house Burberry released a statement, which according to GQ, announced that it was canceling its spring-summer 2023 runway show at London fashion week “as a mark of respect.”

It is not yet known whether it will be rescheduled.

The Belgian fashion designer Raf Simons has also announced that his brands show has been canceled.

British Department stores Selfridges and Liberty have also closed their doors today to pay respect to the deceased monarch. 

