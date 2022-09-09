BYU women’s basketball gets its latest commitment from abroad

The BYU Cougars women’s basketball program has landed some notable commitments from the United States over the past few months for the class of 2023, and this week, it got one from abroad.

Marina Mata, a forward from Spain, is the latest to commit. Her pledge was announced by an organization in Spain that works to help female athletes get matched up with a school in the United States where they can continue to play their sport while getting an education.

According to various websites, Mata stands at 6-foot-2. She joins the likes of Amari Whiting — a top recruit in the United States and new Cougars coach Amber Whiting’s daughter — and Ali’a Matavao — the reigning Nevada Gatorade Player of the Year — as members of BYU’s 2023 recruiting class.

