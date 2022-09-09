How President Nelson spent his 98th birthday

The president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints turned 98 on Friday.

President Russell M. Nelson, who was born Sept. 9, 1924, spent the day “participating in meetings and other duties in the Church Administration Building on Temple Square in Salt Lake City, Utah,” according to a news release.

President Nelson is the oldest to serve as church president and the longest-living apostle in the history of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

His counselors in the First Presidency said the following:

He is an inspired and wise leader and the gentlest and sweetest person you could ever hope to associate with. — President Dallin H. Oaks



Every time we walk out of the office, President Oaks and I say, ‘It happened again.’ You’ll just see revelation come. You’ll see him ask for counsel, and then the decision will come and everybody in the room knows it is right and from God. He just quietly says, ‘I think this is what the Lord would want us to do.’ It’s just time after time. — President Henry B. Eyring

President Russell M. Nelson celebrates his 98th birthday. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

